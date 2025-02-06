Liverpool v Tottenham: Back 3/1 Bet Builder as Reds fire way into final

Can Spurs fend off flying Reds at Anfield?

Liverpool v Tottenham

Thursday 6 February, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham's 1-0 win in the first leg stuck out like a sore thumb in their form guide as Ange Postecoglu's side lurched towards the Premier League relegation zone. But they'll go to Liverpool with renewed hope after a vital 2-0 win at Brentford at the weekend.

Spurs showed character at the Gtech Stadium on Sunday, but had some fortune as the Bees scored an own goal then couldn't score from 20 shots and 2.29xG generated.

It was a similar story to the first leg against Liverpool, who dominated but found new keeper Antonin Kinsky in great form before Lucas Bergvall bagged a controversial late winner.

It means theat Spurs, who are 5/23.50 to make the final, can go to a ground they've not won at since 2011 and lost 11 of 14 at just needing a draw to make it to Wembley.

With Arne Slot's side chasing two much bigger trophies, Big Ange certainly needs this more, but the 1/51.20 Reds have come this far and will be at full strength. They're 2/71.29 to turn things around and go through.

The problem for Spurs is Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 at home, and have scored twice in nine of those games and 3+ six times. I'm not sure the visiting defence has improved that much.

Liverpool fans would largely like to already be out of this competition, but now they're this close to Wembley they will be fully behind their side.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals @ SBK 1/1

Back Bradley & Son in 3/1 Bet Builder

A Mohamed Salah goal feels inevitable these days, and he is 8/131.61 to score yet again, but Cody Gakpo offers a bit more value at 5/42.25 as 11 of his 15 goals this season have come at Anfield. He's also scored in his last seven home games in a row.

Diogo Jota has returned from injury and, although he'll start on the bench, he's usually good for a goal and is 11/102.11 to come on and score.

For Spurs, Son Heung-min is worth a look at 1/12.00 for a shot on target, which he's managed in five of six, and that looks perfect for Bet Builder purposes.

We've got the chance to double up Son with Liverpool's Conor Bradley, who will start in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bradley is always a danger when he plays and he'll have plenty of the ball with Liverpool likely spending a lot of the game on the front foot - so 5/42.25 for a Bradley shot on target looks a touch generous.