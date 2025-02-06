Liverpool v Tottenham: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Gakpo to outshoot Son

Match Ups - Gakpo to have more shots on target than Son

In truth, it has not been a vintage season for either player.

Gakpo can frustrate the Kop faithful at times, especially with his propensity to drift in and out of games. Unquestionably, he lacks the explosiveness of his contemporaries, Salah and Diaz.

Son meanwhile has absolutely enjoyed better campaigns. Maybe he's missing Kane. Almost certainly he has been dragged down into his team's sustained crisis and his individual form suffering as a consequence.

With just six goals converted to date, the Korean forward is on course to post his lowest strike-tally for Spurs since his opening season in 2015/16.

If both have pluses and cons this term, however, one area where they are consistent lies in shots undertaken.



Son has averaged 1.2 shots on target in the Premier League, a tally that equals his numbers from last season. Gakpo has also averaged 1.2 SOT, a figure slightly down on 1.3 from 2023/24.

Each are respectable returns and of the two it is the Spurs man who has the better accuracy. 52.4% of his attempts on goal have found the target compared to 40.5% for the Dutchman.

If that gives Son the edge here let's remember where the game is taking place on Thursday evening. Let's remember too who needs to overcome a one goal deficit and, pertinently, let's also acknowledge which team has committed to a league-high 411 shots this season on route to probably securing a title.

Anfield factor gives Gakpo the edge

We can break down the figures all we like but ultimately the narrative of a contest takes precedence. And Gakpo will surely have more opportunities to trouble Kinsky in nets as Son will to Alisson.

For the record, there is very little to separate the pair from previous match-ups. In the five prior games in which both have featured, Son has posted six SOT to Gakpo's five. Both have additionally had five wayward attempts on goal.

Crucially though, in the context of Liverpool being in the ascendancy and Spurs struggling of late, Son has not managed a shot on target against the Reds for 167 minutes.

With home advantage, and playing in a team expected to create significantly more chances, Gakpo looks a secure bet to outfire his rival.