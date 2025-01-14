Betfair Build Ups: The new way for football punters to play different

Customise your player-based bets like never before

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Cody Gakpo (v Nottingham Forest) is the main man for our Tuesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week action seeing a top of the table clash.

Gakpo averages 1.09 shots on target per 90 mins this season and has had at least 1 SOT in 7 out of 11 fixtures this season. Only Mohammed Salah (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool than Gakpo (12) this season for the reds.

We just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 1+ shots on target v Nottingham Forest (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Welcome to a new generation of football betting where we give lovers of the beautiful game the chance to take player-based betting to the next level with our new product, Build Ups.

This brilliant new product gives you more ways to win by letting you customise player bets like never before. If you want to enhance your options when betting on the biggest matches, you are going to love its multiple game modes.

Whether you want to put your money on an individual or combine players in a bet, the possibilities are endless with Build Ups.

What is Betfair Build Ups?

Build Ups offer punters three new tools for player betting - Match Ups, Link Ups and Double Ups - and all help you tailor your betting to your own unique interests.

Match Ups

Use Match Ups to choose two players to go head-to-head on an outcome.

Think a full-back will have more shots on target than a striker or your rival's midfield general will get booked ahead of your own? Then pit your chosen players against each other in a match-up and bet accordingly, whichever player has the most wins.

Link Ups

Want to combine players to achieve an outcome? They could be team-mates or they could be opponents. Either way, Link Ups is perfect for combined player bets.

Like every Build Ups bet there are multiple options: you could bet on Player A and Player B to each score two goals in the match, one of Player A or Player B to score two goals or Player A or Player B to score two goals between them (so one each).

There are so many ways to play Build Ups, have a play and see where you will take it!

Double Ups

Use Double Ups for betting on one player to achieve two outcomes. Some players are always in the thick of the action, as likely to score as they are to pick up a booking. These are the types of players you may want to focus on for Double Ups.

For example, you could back a player to score a goal and receive a card. If the player does both of these things in the match then your bet is a winner.

But again there is more than one way to structure your Double Up.

You could bet on the player to score a goal or receive a card. If either of those outcomes happen then your Double Up is a winner.

Build Ups - rules and more information

Build Ups bets are available 24 hours before kick-off and will not be available in-play.

You can use Build Ups to back players for Shots, Shots On Target, Goals and Cards. These must be standalone bets. You cannot currently combine Build Ups into Multiples, Accas, or Bet Builders.

Betfair use Opta Stats as our source of data to settle bets. Opta have the stats on almost everything and have worked successfully with Betfair for several years, providing our tipsters with the facts that they use to inform their picks and giving us the most reliable way to settle bets.

To keep things as even as possible, if a player in your Build Ups bet doesn't start then your bet will be voided and your money returned back to your wallet.

For more information on Build Ups click here.