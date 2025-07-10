Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to nick something in Brazil

A Brazilian Football Bet of the Day
CRB v Coritiba could be a close one

Coritiba's mean defence can help them grab at least a point tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • CRB lost 3 in a row home and away

  • Coritiba kept 4 straight clean sheets away

  • Back visitors to avoid defeat

CRB v Coritiba
Friday 01:35

In the States last night, a first-half Lionel Messi brace helped Inter Miami beat New England 2-1, but we were left a goal short of our target.

We're in Brazil today for the second-tier game between 10th-placed CRB and top-of-the-table Coritiba. Despite their lofty position, the visitors are not favoured in this one, but we fancy they're good for at least a point.

Coritiba have shut out each of their last four hosts to earn a pair of 1-0 wins and a pair of 0-0 draws. Home and away, Mozart's men are unbeaten in eight, having conceded just once across those eight outings.

CRB, meanwhile, have recently lost three in a row (and five of the last seven) at home and away. Overall they've been tough to beat on their own patch (W5-D1-L1) where they've conceded only three times. But Coritiba's tight defence makes them look capable of taking something from this one. We'll back the visitors on the Asian Handicap: we win if they win, and we get a half win if the points are shared.

Recommended Bet

Back Coritiba 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC2.02

Recommended bets

