Thursday Football Tips: Shoot for the stars with 85/1 Bet Builder

Swiss star Beney a forward in disguise

Kosola looks Finns' biggest goal threat

Back 85/1 86.00 Bet Builder and anytime scorer singles

Finland v Switzerland

Thursday 10 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Group A at the Women's Euro 2025 reaches its conclusion on Thursday with these two sides battling for one remaining quarter-final spot.

Norway have won the group with a game to spare and hosts Switzerland know a draw will see them progress too. Finland need a win.

While the group has been fairly low-scoring (nine goals in the four games so far), that scenario means there's potential for ebb and flow here.

The Finns start requiring a goal and have to come out at some point. If they score, then the ball is in Switzerland's court (well, it is Wimbledon at the moment).

A couple of interesting goalscorer prices catch the eye. For the Swiss, who start the match as 11/102.11 favourites for victory, Iman Beney looks big at 13/114.00 to score at any time.

Manchester City have just signed the teenager following her exploits for Young Boys in the Swiss League where she's been playing as a right-sided forward.

For the national team, she's often listed as a right-back but she's given plenty of licence to charge forward and that's reflected in the fact she's already had six shots in the two games so far.

Admittedly, only one has hit the target but she's often found coming in on the far post during a left-sided attack and there's no doubt she's finding positions from which she can score.

Beney also takes some set plays. she scored eight times for her club last season so knows where the goal is and, against limited opposition here, her price is too big.

Recommended Bet Back Beney anytime goalscorer SBK 13/1

On the Finnish side, Katariina Kosola looks overpriced at 5/16.00 in the same market.

She's already netted at this tournament, scoring the winner against Iceland on matchday one, and has had more shots than any of her team-mates so far. She impressed against the Norwegians in a game the Finns were unlucky to lose.

She has taken eight shots, three on target, in the tournament thus far. Her attacking tendencies are often combined with her defensive duties for the national side.

She's played as a wing-back and a wide midfielder in the two games so far. With Finland needing to score in this game, Kosola is highly likely to be asked to push forward whenever possible. There look sure to be more shots to come in Geneva.

Recommended Bet Back Kosola anytime goalscorer SBK 5/1

I'm going to suggest the unusual approach of backing both players as singles, as well as combining the two in a Bet Builder which pays a whopping 85/186.00.

Put a third of the stake on each bet and then keep your fingers crossed for a ding-dong battle!