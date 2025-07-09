Thursday Football Tips: Shoot for the stars with 85/1 Bet Builder
Our football props column is back and on Thursday its focus is the Women's Euro 2025 tournament where Andy Schooler has an 85/186.00 goalscorer double for Finland v Switzerland...
-
Swiss star Beney a forward in disguise
-
Kosola looks Finns' biggest goal threat
-
Back 85/186.00 Bet Builder and anytime scorer singles
Finland v Switzerland
Thursday 10 July, 20:00
Live on BBC One
Group A at the Women's Euro 2025 reaches its conclusion on Thursday with these two sides battling for one remaining quarter-final spot.
Norway have won the group with a game to spare and hosts Switzerland know a draw will see them progress too. Finland need a win.
While the group has been fairly low-scoring (nine goals in the four games so far), that scenario means there's potential for ebb and flow here.
The Finns start requiring a goal and have to come out at some point. If they score, then the ball is in Switzerland's court (well, it is Wimbledon at the moment).
Leg 1: Iman Beney anytime goalscorer
A couple of interesting goalscorer prices catch the eye. For the Swiss, who start the match as 11/102.11 favourites for victory, Iman Beney looks big at 13/114.00 to score at any time.
Manchester City have just signed the teenager following her exploits for Young Boys in the Swiss League where she's been playing as a right-sided forward.
For the national team, she's often listed as a right-back but she's given plenty of licence to charge forward and that's reflected in the fact she's already had six shots in the two games so far.
Admittedly, only one has hit the target but she's often found coming in on the far post during a left-sided attack and there's no doubt she's finding positions from which she can score.
Beney also takes some set plays. she scored eight times for her club last season so knows where the goal is and, against limited opposition here, her price is too big.
Leg 2: Katariina Kosola anytime goalscorer
On the Finnish side, Katariina Kosola looks overpriced at 5/16.00 in the same market.
She's already netted at this tournament, scoring the winner against Iceland on matchday one, and has had more shots than any of her team-mates so far. She impressed against the Norwegians in a game the Finns were unlucky to lose.
She has taken eight shots, three on target, in the tournament thus far. Her attacking tendencies are often combined with her defensive duties for the national side.
She's played as a wing-back and a wide midfielder in the two games so far. With Finland needing to score in this game, Kosola is highly likely to be asked to push forward whenever possible. There look sure to be more shots to come in Geneva.
I'm going to suggest the unusual approach of backing both players as singles, as well as combining the two in a Bet Builder which pays a whopping 85/186.00.
Put a third of the stake on each bet and then keep your fingers crossed for a ding-dong battle!
More Euro 2025: Read Kevin Hatchard's full preview of day nine
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2025 Tips Day Eight Tipsheet: Back the Lionesses to roar back to life
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Real Madrid Tips: French can outscore Spaniards in thriller
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Back eyecatcher De Almeida in 30/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS