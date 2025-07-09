Euro 2025 Day Nine Tipsheet: Finns and Swiss to play out a cracker
Group A is coming to a close at Euro 2025, and Kevin Hatchard has picked out three bets to consider...
-
Swiss and Finns battling for quarter-final spot
-
Reuteler in goalscoring form
-
Goals and cards on the menu in dead rubber
Finland v Switzerland
Thursday 10 July, 20:00
Live on BBC One
Buoyed by a wave of national fervour, the hosts Switzerland are on the cusp of reaching the quarter-finals. They collapsed against Norway in their opener, but ground out a 2-0 victory over Iceland to give themselves a terrific chance of progressing. Now all Pia Sundhage's team must do is avoid defeat, and a place in the last eight (a quarter-final against tournament favourites Spain) will be theirs.
One of the key performers for Switzerland has been Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Geraldine Reuteler, who has now scored in three of her last five international appearances. She took the opener against Iceland beautifully, a drilled shot into the bottom corner that was struck under enormous pressure. Incredibly, she had six goal attempts against Norway, and three of them were on target.
Reuteler is the subject of an attractive OddsBoost on the Betfair Sportsbook, as she is now 3/14.00 to score at any time. Given the positions she is getting into and how important she has become to the Swiss attacking game, I think that's a generous uplift.
Finland will be no pushovers. They edged out Iceland 1-0, and they outplayed Norway for long spells, only to lose 2-1 to a freak goal from Caroline Graham Hansen. The Barcelona winger was clearly trying to cross to the far post, only for the ball to float onto the inside of the upright and in.
The Finns have scored in both games at Euro 2025, and have now found the net in ten of their last 13 internationals. They have to push for the win, and I'll back Both Teams To Score here at 1.9210/11.
Norway v Iceland
Thursday 10 July, 20:00
Live on BBC iPlayer
In our ante-post preview, we backed Norway to win Group A, and they have delivered. That said, Gemma Grainger's side have ridden their luck at times. Against both Switzerland and Finland they were outplayed for long spells, but having world-class players like Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten and Caroline Graham Hansen can get you out of tight spots when you're not playing that well.
Norway haven't managed three straight wins at a Euros since 2013, but Grainger is likely to make big changes here to rest players ahead of a quarter-final (probably against Italy). Hegerberg, Graham Hansen and Reiten could be kept in reserve.
Iceland are already out after back-to-back defeats, and they have been on the wrong end of small margins. A clumsy red card for Hildur Antonsdottir cost them dearly against Finland in a 1-0 defeat, and they were a threat from set plays against Switzerland, but couldn't quite score the opener before collapsing in the last quarter of an hour.
I'll put together a Bet Builder double at evens by backing Over 1.5 Goals and Over 1.5 Cards. Iceland have covered that card line on their own in their two games, and if you look at these teams' two meeting in the recent Nations League, there were two cards in each of those fixtures. In terms of goals, Norway are likely to be disjointed by their changes, and with nothing tangible riding on the game for either team, I'm expecting quite an open match.
Recommended bets
