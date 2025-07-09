Football Bet of the Day: Back goals at Gillette Stadium

11 goals in last 2 New England home games

22 goals in last 4 Miami away matches

Back +3.5 Goals



New England v Inter Miami CF

Thursday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In New York last night, Chelsea and Fluminense were better behaved than we hoped, producing just three yellow cards between them as the Blues beat the Brazilians 2-0.

We've moving up America's East Coast today for the MLS game between New England and Inter Miami. We're hoping to catch goals at Gillette Stadium...

New England's last two here have finished 2-3 and 3-3. Inter Miami's last two visits have brought a 3-1 home win then a 1-4 away win. The most recent meeting between these two, down in Florida, finished 6-2 to the hosts.

This season, five of Miami's eight away matches have produced Over 3.5 Goals. The last four have finished 1-4, 3-3, 3-3 and 4-1. We'll back Messi and co to make it five high scorers in a row tonight.