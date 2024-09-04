Football Bet of the Day: Back Vila Nova for victory in Brazil

Hosts won 9/12 on own patch



Visitors lost 7/11 on the road

Back Vila Nova to win



Vila Nova v CRB

Thursday 00:00

In Brazil last night, Mirasol snuck past America MG 1-0 to give us a nice Win to Nil winner.

We're taking one more turn in Serie B before switching over to the Nations League tomorrow. Third-placed Vila Nova are hosting 16th-placed CR Brasil and we fancy the hosts to take all three points...

Promotion-chasing Vila Nova are W9-D3-L0 at the Onesio Brasileiro Alvarenga this season. The Tigers have kept clean sheets in half of those games and will be hopeful of shutting out Serie B's second-worst travellers tonight.

CR Brasil are winless on the road this term (W0-D4-L7). Visiting teams outside the bottom six, that record weakens further to W0-D2-L7. Recently, they've managed just a single goal across their last five away days. We'll take today's hosts to outgun them as well.