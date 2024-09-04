Football Bet of the Day: Back Vila Nova for victory in Brazil
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see another home win in Serie B tonight
-
Hosts won 9/12 on own patch
-
Visitors lost 7/11 on the road
-
Back Vila Nova to win
Vila Nova v CRB
Thursday 00:00
In Brazil last night, Mirasol snuck past America MG 1-0 to give us a nice Win to Nil winner.
We're taking one more turn in Serie B before switching over to the Nations League tomorrow. Third-placed Vila Nova are hosting 16th-placed CR Brasil and we fancy the hosts to take all three points...
Promotion-chasing Vila Nova are W9-D3-L0 at the Onesio Brasileiro Alvarenga this season. The Tigers have kept clean sheets in half of those games and will be hopeful of shutting out Serie B's second-worst travellers tonight.
CR Brasil are winless on the road this term (W0-D4-L7). Visiting teams outside the bottom six, that record weakens further to W0-D2-L7. Recently, they've managed just a single goal across their last five away days. We'll take today's hosts to outgun them as well.
Now read our preview of the new Champions League format here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Nations League Tips: Nine bets for nine games on Thursday
-
Football Betting Tips
Scotland v Poland: Lewandowski can contribute to lively encounter
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: AFCON qualifier can buck goals trend at 7/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Notebook: Rico Lewis goalscorer value, upsurge in Premier League fouls
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: Betfair payout on both Everton & Bournemouth to win