Champions League 2024/25: Betting reaction, fixture lists & more

Man City cut from 5/2 into 2/1 3.00 following draw

Haaland installed as Golden Boot favourite

How many points will be needed to qualify?

Favourites Manchester City were cut from 5/2 to 2/13.00 for Champions League glory by the Betfair Sportsbook after the draw was made in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Each of the 36 teams found out who they will play in the new 'league phase' of the competition which will see them all put into one league table.

The top eight will progress diretcly to the last 16 with the sides finishing ninth to 24th entering play-offs.

Having been drawn against Inter Milan (home) and Paris Saint-Germain (away) from the top pot of seeds, the layers saw fit to trim City's odds of regaining the trophy they won in 2022/23.

They will also travel to Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, but home games with Club Brugge, Feyenoord and Sparta Prague all look very winnable.

In contrast, holders Real Madrid were pushed out - from 3/1 to 7/24.50 - after they were handed a rematch of last year's final against Borussia Dortmund (in Spain) and also a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

City are even money to reach the final, with Real 6/42.50 in the same market.

Liverpool, finalists in three of the last seven seasons, were left unchanged at 14/115.00 after it was revealed Arne Slot's side will face trips to RB Leipzig and AC Milan, but Arsenal were moved into 8/19.00 (from 10s), a price which makes them third favourites ahead of Bayern Munich (12/113.00).

The Gunners will host PSG and face some potentially awkward away games at Inter Milan, Atalanta and Girona.

Barcelona are are 14/115.00 and it's 20/121.00 bar.

Aston Villa, back in the competition for the first time in 40 years, are 66/167.00 chances. They will face Celtic, among others, who are rank outsiders at 250/1251.00.

A full list of fixtues for the English sides is shown below.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland has been chalked up as the favourite to be the top scorer in the 2024/25 Champions League.

Haaland, an 11/43.75 chance, finished top of the goal charts with 12 when Manchester City won the trophy in 2022/23. He is playing for the favourites once again and will do so having had the summer off, unlike many of his market rivals, as Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane shared the Golden Boot prize last season with eight goals - the first time in 14 years that a player had failed to hit double figures.

The chances of eight being enough to win the gong this season look remote with the winners guaranteed to play at least two more matches, possibly four.

Now at Real Madrid having left PSG, Mbappe is the 5/16.00 second favourite, just ahead of Bayern Munich striker Kane, who is a 6/17.00 shot.

Liverpool's Mo Salah, who has scored in both of his Premier League games so far this season, is a 12/113.00 chance.

Despite being third favourites, Arsenal have no-one near the head of the market.

Their shortest-priced players in it are Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, both at 40/141.00.

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, who finished joint top scorer at Euro 2024, looks like he could attract some money at 33/134.00.

Top-eight finish

No prices yet but the key to betting on this market will be understanding what will be required to progress out of the league phase.

Under the previous format, you'd have started by targeting 10 points - only one team in the last five years failed to reack the knockout stage having reached double figures.

But the new format and no 'previous' to go on makes things somewhat difficult to predict.

That's where UEFA's modelling comes in. They've run simulations to look at how the competition will tend to play out from now on.

That modelling showed that the average points needed to finish in the top eight was 17.1, the basic equivalent of five wins and two draws from the eight matches.

As for a top-24 finish, the average points required was 7.6 - essentially two wins and two draws. Or, if you want to think outside the box, eight draws!

Key format info

As already explained, the 2024/25 Champions League brings with it a new, expanded format with 36 teams now featuring in the competition 'proper', four more than last season.

Here's what you need to know, bitesize style:

The 36 teams compete in one big league. It is often referred to as the Swiss model.

Each team plays eight matches, four at home and four away, but each game is against a different opponent.

The top eight at the end of the 'league phase' progress straight to the last 16. If the seedings (based on UEFA rankings) play out, these will be Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Teams finishing from 9 th to 24 th will contest the play-off round. Those UEFA rankings have Arsenal and Barcelona in this section. Ties will be contested over two legs with the winners progressing to the last 16.

to 24 will contest the play-off round. Those UEFA rankings have Arsenal and Barcelona in this section. Ties will be contested over two legs with the winners progressing to the last 16. The teams finishing in the bottom 12 places (25 th to 36 th ) will be eliminated from the competition. They will not drop down into the Europa League either.

to 36 ) will be eliminated from the competition. They will not drop down into the Europa League either. For the knockout stage (play-offs onwards), a draw bracket will be in use, as opposed to a random draw. For example, the teams finishing 9th and 10th will be drawn against those finishing 23rd and 24th in the play-off round.

2024/25 UEFA Champions League fixtures

We've listed out the full opponents (and venues) for the four English sides in this season's Champions League below. The order of the fixtues, including exact dates and kick-off times (either 1745 or 2000 BST), will be added once they are announced on Saturday.

Manchester City ( 2/1 3.00 )

Look the team to beat again - have been sent off favourites for several years on the spin now.

Inter Milan H

PSG A

Club Brugge H

Juventus A

Feyenoord H

Sporting Lisbon A

Sparta Prague H

Slovan Bratislava A

Best Champions League finish: Winners (2022/23)

Arsenal ( 8/1 9.00 )

The Premier League's claim to be Europe's top domestic league is given extra weight by Arsenal's position as third favourites. But this side has yet to win anything of note...

PSG H

Inter Milan A

Shakhtar Donetsk H

Atalanta A

Dinamo Zagreb H

Sporting Lisbon A

Monaco H

Girona A

Best Champions League finish: Runners-up (2005/06)

Liverpool ( 14/1 15.00 )

Hardened European campaigners, always tough to beat at Anfield. But will Arne Slot be able to produce the sort of results and performances in this competition that Jurgen Klopp did?

Real Madrid H

RB Leipzig A

Bayer Leverkusen H

AC Milan A

Lille H

PSV Eindhoven A

Bologna H

Girona A

Best Champions League finish: Winners (six times)

Aston Villa ( 66/1 67.00 )

Just happy to be dining at Europe's top table again after more than 40 years away. You have to be old to remember Peter Withe's winner in the 1982 final against Bayern Munich!

Bayern Munich H

RB Leipzig A

Juventus H

Club Brugge A

Celtic H

Young Boys A

Bologna H

Monaco A

Best Champions League finish: Winners (1981/82)

2024/25 Champions League calendar

Matchday 1: September 17-19

Matchday 2: October 1-2

Matchday 3: October 22-23

Matchday 4: November 5-6

Matchday 5: November 26-27

Matchday 6: December 10-11

Matchday 7: January 21-22

Matchday 8: January 29

Knockout round play-offs: February 11-12 & 18-19

Last 16: March 4-5 & 11-12

Quarter-finals: April 8-9 & 15-16

Semi-finals: April 29-30 & May 6-7

Final: May 31