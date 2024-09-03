Football Bet of the Day: Back Mirassol to conquer America

Mirassol conceded 2 in 9 at home



America scored 3 in 8 on the road

Back Mirassol to win to nil



Mirassol v America MG

Tuesday 23:00

In Brazil last night, Operario PR and Brusque drew 0-0 to leave us short-handed on our BTTS bet.

We're staying in Brazilian Serie B today for the match between third-placed Mirassol and seventh-placed America MG. We're ready to take a punt on Mirassol to shut out their visitors...

Mozart's hosts are W8-D2-L1 at home this season. Last time out, they lost 1-2 to Botafogo, but they were the first goals the hosts had conceded at the José Maria de Campos Maia in nine appearances there.

America MG have been dogged on the road (W1-D6-L4) but goals have been in short supply. The Rabbits have scored only three times across their most recent eight road trips. Up against a stout home defence tonight, they may struggle to break through and it might only take a single goal for Mirassol to take all three points. At a juicy price, we'll back the hosts to win and keep a clean sheet.