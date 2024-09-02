Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Brusque in Brazil

Bet of the Day

Brazil flag on football pitch
Operario PR and Brusque FC take centre stage in Brazil tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals in Brazilian Serie B tonight

  • Hosts conceded 5 in 2 on own patch

  • Outsiders netted in 8/10 away

  • Back BTTS

Operario PR v Brusque FC
Tuesday 01:30

In Germany yesterday, Thomas Muller was more selfish than Kev hoped he might be. Coming off the bench, Bayern's new appearance record holder grabbed a goal for himself but didn't set anyone else up. Nevertheless, Kev signs off with a profit on the week.

We start in Brazil, where the second of tonight's two Serie B games brings 18th-placed Brusque FC to 11th-placed Operario PR. There's a plump price on both sides to score in this one and we're ready to take a punt.

Operario had been pretty tight at home until recently. Their last two outings at the Germano Kruger have finished 1-2 and 2-3. The team that beat them 2-1 currently sits one place below Brusque in the table...

Tonight's visitors haven't won on the road since March, but they have a decent scoring record. Brusque have netted on 8/10 road trips since mid-May, with both teams scoring in the same fraction. With Operario showing cracks at the back, and a decent trend on Brusque's side, we'll take the odds-against price on goals at both ends in this one.

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC2.76

Recommended bets

