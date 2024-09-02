Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Brusque in Brazil
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals in Brazilian Serie B tonight
-
Hosts conceded 5 in 2 on own patch
-
Outsiders netted in 8/10 away
-
Back BTTS
Operario PR v Brusque FC
Tuesday 01:30
In Germany yesterday, Thomas Muller was more selfish than Kev hoped he might be. Coming off the bench, Bayern's new appearance record holder grabbed a goal for himself but didn't set anyone else up. Nevertheless, Kev signs off with a profit on the week.
We start in Brazil, where the second of tonight's two Serie B games brings 18th-placed Brusque FC to 11th-placed Operario PR. There's a plump price on both sides to score in this one and we're ready to take a punt.
Operario had been pretty tight at home until recently. Their last two outings at the Germano Kruger have finished 1-2 and 2-3. The team that beat them 2-1 currently sits one place below Brusque in the table...
Tonight's visitors haven't won on the road since March, but they have a decent scoring record. Brusque have netted on 8/10 road trips since mid-May, with both teams scoring in the same fraction. With Operario showing cracks at the back, and a decent trend on Brusque's side, we'll take the odds-against price on goals at both ends in this one.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
