Football Bet of the Day: Back Bayern legend to make his mark

Muller to become Bayern's top appearance maker

Freiburg have an awful record against Bayern in Munich

Back Muller to set up a goal at 11/10 2.11

Bayern Munich v Freiburg

Sunday 01 September, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

A tough one to take in Bilbao last night, as Athletic Club conceded a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid. That sunk our Draw No Bet wager, but we're guaranteed a profit this week regardless of what happens today.

We'll finish the week in the German Bundesliga, because Bayern Munich are up against Freiburg in Vincent Kompany's first home game in charge, and it'll be a very special day for Thomas Müller.

Bayern legend Müller is set to make his 710th competitive appearance for the Bavarian giants, which will take him out on his own as the club's record appearance-maker. The record held by goalkeeper Sepp Maier has stood for decades, and it's remarkable that an outfield player has managed to reach that mark. It's a testament to Müller's dedication, fitness and competitive spirit.

And it's worth noting that Müller is no mere mascot, not simply a positive character. He delivered five goals and nine assists last season in the league, and he was involved in 15 league goals the season before. He is an assist machine, and I'm pleasantly surprised to see him priced at 11/102.11 to set up a goal here. I expect him to start, and to see plenty of the ball.

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Muller in the Anytime Assist market @ SBK 11/10 2.11

Freiburg have made a solid start to life under new coach Julian Schuster, who has huge boots to fill after the departure of the long-serving Christian Streich. They progressed in the DFB Pokal, and then managed an impressive 3-1 win against Stuttgart in their league opener. However, their record at Bayern is poor - Opta tell us they have won just one of their last 25 competitive games at Bayern, and they have never beaten them in Munich in the Bundesliga. Bayern won 14 of their 17 Bundesliga home matches last term, and Müller should get chances to thrive.

If Müller isn't selected or picks up a late injury, back Bayern to win, Harry Kane to score and Joao Palhinha (a persistent Premier League fouler at Fulham) to commit 2+ fouls at 3.16 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.