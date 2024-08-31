Football Bet of the Day: We can Basque in the glory of a home win

Athletic Club unbeaten in last 20 home games

Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid

Saturday 31 August, 18:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

There was a kick in the teeth for us in Turkey last night. Fenerbahce got the win we wanted, and Edin Dzeko scored, but incredibly there were just three corners in the game, so our Bet Builder fell flat. Unbowed, we press on to the Basque country, and an exciting clash between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid.

Athletic Club have taken four points from their three games so far, but that included a tough trip to face Barcelona. While Ernesto Valverde's men were outplayed, they did hold the Catalan giants for 75 minutes before Robert Lewandowski netted a winner.

It's worth noting that after his summer exploits at Euro 2024, Spain winger Nico Williams has been eased gently back into action, and he should be raring to go for this one. Williams delivered five goals and 11 assists in La Liga last term, and him staying at San Mames is a huge boost for the club.

Atletico had a difficult time against Athletic last season. Although they won at the Metropolitano in La Liga, they lost home and away to the Bilbao side in the Copa del Rey, and were swept aside 2-0 at San Mames in the league. In general, Atleti have made an unbeaten start to the league season, claiming five points from their three games.

Athletic have put together a 20-match unbeaten home run in La Liga, and I'm happy to back them Draw No Bet here at 2.021/1. If the game is drawn, our stake is returned, and a home win gives us a full pay-out at above evens. Athletic's home record is outstanding, and they have won four of their last five competitive home games against this evening's opponents.