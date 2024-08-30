Football Bet of the Day: Back Dzeko to keep rolling back the years

Fener have taken seven points from three games

Edin Dzeko has scored in all three Super Lig matches

Bet Builder pays at 6/5 2.20

Fenerbahce v Alanyaspor

Friday 30 August, 19:00

We flirted with disaster last night, with our boys HJK a goal down going into the 90th minute, but they fired in two goals to win 2-1 against Faroese champions KI to keep our winning run going. We'll head to Turkey now, because Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are looking for back-to-back wins as they face Alanyaspor.

It's been a mixed start for Mourinho in Istanbul. Fener have claimed seven points from their three league games, but in the Champions League qualifiers they suffered a damaging defeat against French outfit Lille. Given the excitement around Mourinho's arrival, the pressure is now seriously on to deliver a convincing title challenge.

One big positive in Fener's season has been the continued strong form of veteran striker Edin Dzeko. The 38-year-old Bosnian has scored in all three of their league matches, and last term he netted 21 league goals as the Istanbul giants finished second in the table.

Alanyaspor are still looking for their first win of the season, and they have work to do to emulate last season's impressive and surprising top-eight finish. In their only away game they lost 4-2 at Istanbul Basaksehir, and their recent record at Fener is awful, with five defeats and a draw in the last six trips.

I'll put together a Bet Builder that featured Fenerbahce to win, Edin Dzeko to score and seven or more corners at 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook. Fener's league games so far are averaging nine corners, and that's pretty much the league average. Mourinho's men smashed Rizespor 5-0 last time out, and I expect them to make plenty of chances here.