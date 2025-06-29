Football Bet of the Day: Back Vikingur to feast on Afturelding
Iceland's league leaders can move clear at the top with a routine home win today, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Vikingur scored 2+ in 6/6 home games
-
Afturelding failed to score in 5/6 away
-
Back Vikingur for a comfortable win
Vikingur Reykjavik v Afturelding
Sunday 20:15
In Bratislava last night, England beat Germany 3-2 to win the Euro U21s. Alas, our bet went down as the Three Lions needed extra time to find the decisive third goal.
We're finishing the week in Iceland, where top-of-the-table Vikingur are hosting Afturelding, who sit sixth in the 12-team Urvaldeild. We fancy the hosts to cruise to all three points...
Vikingur have won all of their first six home games of the campaign. They've netted at least twice in all six outings, hitting 3+ in four of the last five.
Promoted Afturelding are W1-D1-L4 on the road this season. Travelling to teams currently seventh or above, they've lost 3/3 by a combined 0-7. We'll take them to lose by at least a couple tonight.
Recommended bets
