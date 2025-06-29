Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Vikingur to feast on Afturelding

An Icelandic Football Bet of the Day
The visiting defence could crack in Iceland tonight

Iceland's league leaders can move clear at the top with a routine home win today, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Vikingur scored 2+ in 6/6 home games

  • Afturelding failed to score in 5/6 away

  • Back Vikingur for a comfortable win

Vikingur Reykjavik v Afturelding
Sunday 20:15

In Bratislava last night, England beat Germany 3-2 to win the Euro U21s. Alas, our bet went down as the Three Lions needed extra time to find the decisive third goal.

We're finishing the week in Iceland, where top-of-the-table Vikingur are hosting Afturelding, who sit sixth in the 12-team Urvaldeild. We fancy the hosts to cruise to all three points...

Vikingur have won all of their first six home games of the campaign. They've netted at least twice in all six outings, hitting 3+ in four of the last five.

Promoted Afturelding are W1-D1-L4 on the road this season. Travelling to teams currently seventh or above, they've lost 3/3 by a combined 0-7. We'll take them to lose by at least a couple tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Vikingur -1.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC1.96

Now read one of our Club World Cup match previews here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Club World Cup

PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

  • Lewis Jones
PSG fans at the Club World Cup
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Chelsea set to sign another former Man City youth player

  • Editor
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back Olise in 7/2 Club World Cup Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman