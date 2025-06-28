Football Bet of the Day: Back Three Lions to lift trophy

England conceded in 4/5

England U21 v Germany U21

Saturday 20:00 (Live on Channel 4)

Yesterday's bet from Japan is still a live one at the time of writing.

We're back to Slovakia today for the final of the Euro U21s. It's a heavyweight clash of the tournament's last two champions that could produce a few goals...

England and Germany met in the 2023 tournament, when the Three Lions lifted the trophy after eliminating the Germans with a 2-0 group-stage win along the way. Lee Carsley's men are slight favourites this time, but they might find it harder to shut out the in-form Germans this time.

Germany's U21s haven't lost since that meeting in Georgia. In this tournament, they've won 5/5 to reach this stage, scoring at least twice in all five appearances. That run includes a 2-1 group-stage win over the English, though that result comes with a couple of caveats. Germany had made wholesale changes for that game, while the result of it then prompted Lee Carsley to switch things up.

England have looked much better in two outings since then, beating Spain 3-1 and then the Netherlands 2-1. To this point, Germany have not faced a team with England's top-level experience (Livramento, Quansah, Anderson, Hinshelwood, Elliott) and they are missing their starting centre-half Max Rosenfelder, who was injured early on in the semi-final win over France.

We'll take England to edge this one, but Germany are unlikely to lie down, especially with tournament leading scorer Nick Woltemade (six goals in four appearances) up front, so we'll also take both teams to find the back of the net.