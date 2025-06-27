Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
Jimmy The Punt gives his verdict on the last 16 clash between Benfica and Chelsea, where he thinks goals will be of a premium...
Benfica unbeaten at the Club World Cup
Cagey encounter expected
Rough and tumble battle at the back
FIFA Club World Cup live updates
Benfica vs Chelsea
Saturday 28 June, 21:00
Live on DAZN
Benfica are unbeaten at the Club World Cup.
Four goals were split evenly against Boca Juniors in matchday one and Bruno Lage's side have not conceded since, taking six points and scoring seven times across their two games with Auckland City and Bayern Munich.
Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring at the Bank of America Stadium against the German champions but keeper Anatoliy Trubin was the standout performer. He made a number of saves and foiled an xG of 1.46.
The victory over Bayern saw the Eagles top Group C and set up this round of 16 clash with Chelsea and although the odds suggest otherwise, I'm not sure I'd be so quick to rule out the Portuguese side. They are currently trading at 3.7511/4 on the Exchange.
Although there was an air of fortune about the win against Bayern, it did show Benfica have quality and guts in equal measure.
Their high press coupled with the North Carolina heat could cause the Blues some issues on Saturday.
Defeat against Flamengo condemned Chelsea to second spot in Group D but looking at the bigger picture, their form has been good for a while.
This Club World Cup has really blurred the lines between last season, pre-season and the new season but the defeat against Filipe Luis side was only the Blues' fourth across a five month spell.
It was a rough Christmas at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca's side only won three of 12 games from the festive period into February but things picked up just after Valentines Day.
The Blues have won 16 of their last 22 matches in all competitions, scooping up the Europa Conference League title and keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.
Maresca has made no secret of his desire for control. He wants low scoring wins and lots of possession.
This, coupled with the forecast on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium and the nature of Benfica's last win and the 4/51.80 about under 2.5 goals looks a bet.
There is something about two European teams slugging it out in the American heat that stinks of a lack of goals.
Rough and tumble
Nicolas Jackson is halfway through his two game suspension which means Liam Delap will continue to lead the line setting up an intriguing battle with Nicolas Otamendi.
Delap's rough and tumble. He was carded 12 times in the Premier League with Ipswich and drew 1.4 fouls per game.
His opposite number Otamendi has been an imperious presence in the states. Granted, he may have only committed one foul across three appearances but has won 29 of 36 duels.
The Argentine is 12/53.40 to commit 2+ fouls which is worth a punt.
Evergreen Di Maria
The evergreen Angel Di Maria has been a constant threat in the states.
He has netted three goals (all from the spot), racked up an xA of 1.17, had 10 shots and hit the target six times.
Out of those 10 shots, six have come from outside the box. Di Maria had two against Bayern and four against Auckland City.
The 7/52.40 available with the Sportsbook could be worth considering on Saturday, 39% of the shots Chelsea have conceded in this competition have come from range.
Recommended bets
Max Liu's Benfica v Chelsea Build Up
Back Fernandez to make more assists than Di Maria @ 5/16.00
Enzo Fernandez provided two assists in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tunis earlier this week and we fancy backing him here in a Match Up against his fellow Argentinian Angel Di Maria. The Benfica man is enjoying life at the Club World Cup and has scored three goals. But he is yet to create an assist and 5/16.00 on Fernandez out-assisting Di Maria is appealing.
The 24-year-old is another who is revelling in the competition, which could bode well for Argentina's chances at the World Cup in North America next summer. In the immediate future, we think he could play a key role for Chelsea again on Saturday. He also scored and provided an assist in the Europa Conference League final, so is one who steps up on big occasions.
