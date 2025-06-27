Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to fall apart in Fukuoka

A Japanese Football Bet of the Day
Kobe can KO to the home defence in Fukuoka

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see goals in the J League on Saturday morning

  • Jeonbuk conceded 2 goals in 9 away games this season

  • Gimcheon only scored 9 in 10 at home

  • Back visitors to win

Fukuoka v Kobe
Saturday 11:00

Yesterday's bet from South Korea is still a live one at the time of writing... 

Next we're crossing the Sea of Japan to catch a Saturday morning game from the J League. Two-time reigning champs Kobe are down in fourth right now. They've already lost at home to Fukuoka this season, but they are favourites to take all three points away with them.

We, however, like the price on both teams to score. As well as netting in the reverse fixture, Fukuoka have scored in eight of their last 10 home games. BTTS has landed in 6/10.

Kobe are W6-D1-L3 on the road this season. They've conceded in all but two of those ten games. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/10 - including all of the most recent four.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.2

Now read more of our Friday football tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Acca from the Irish Premier Division

  • Paul Robinson
Irish football

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman