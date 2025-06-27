Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to fall apart in Fukuoka

Jeonbuk conceded 2 goals in 9 away games this season

Gimcheon only scored 9 in 10 at home

Back visitors to win



Fukuoka v Kobe

Saturday 11:00

Yesterday's bet from South Korea is still a live one at the time of writing...

Next we're crossing the Sea of Japan to catch a Saturday morning game from the J League. Two-time reigning champs Kobe are down in fourth right now. They've already lost at home to Fukuoka this season, but they are favourites to take all three points away with them.

We, however, like the price on both teams to score. As well as netting in the reverse fixture, Fukuoka have scored in eight of their last 10 home games. BTTS has landed in 6/10.

Kobe are W6-D1-L3 on the road this season. They've conceded in all but two of those ten games. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/10 - including all of the most recent four.