Friday Football Tips: Back Amond to score again in 6/1 Bet Builder

Amond has scored in 6 of his last 10 games

Waterford beaten only twice in their last 10

Back underdogs in 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder

Shamrock Rovers v Waterford

Friday 27 June, 20:00

Friday may be the nadir of the footballing year.

It's a rest day at the Club World Cup, the U21 Euros and the CONCACAF Gold Cup so there's very little to go at, certainly from a props perspective.

There is, however, the usual Friday fare in the League of Ireland where a familiar face stands out.

Padraig Amond spent around a decade playing for a host of EFL clubs and now he's back in his homeland - and in great form.

The 37-year-old - who nearly always plays the full 90 minutes - has scored in six of his last 10 games for Waterford yet is out at 10/34.33 to make that seven in 11.

The reason is Shamrock Rovers are the league leaders and are hot favourites to win this one.

However, Amond did find the net when the sides met last month and he's also scored against the two other members of the top three during his fine run.

Throw in the fact that the hosts will be coming in on a bit of a downer following a 2-0 defeat to Bohemians on Monday night and Amond gets the nod.

That looks a decent single but it's Bet Builders in this column.

You could add over 2.5 goals - that's occurred in 11 of Shamrock's last 15 games and 10 of Waterford's last 12.

However, that only takes the price to around 19/54.80 - not a massive improvement.

Instead, let's take a punt on Waterford managing to get a result here.

Despite sitting down in eighth place (of 10), they've only lost two of their last 10 matches, beating second-placed Bohemians and drawing with Drogheda, who sit third, in the past month.

Clearly if Amond does score, the hosts will need at least two to win so to get almost double the odds by adding the visitors in the double-chance market could be a touch of value.