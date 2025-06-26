Football Bet of the Day: Back Jeonbuk Motors to run over Gimcheon

Jeonbuk conceded 2 goals in 9 away games this season

Gimcheon only scored 9 in 10 at home

Back visitors to win



Gimcheon Sangmu v Jeonbuk Motors

Friday 11:30

In Slovakia last night, Germany outclassed France 3-0 to leave us a goal short of our target.

We've come to South Korea for the top-flight game between Gimcheon Sangmu and Jeonbuk Motors. Gus Poyet's visitors are top of the table and we fancy them to drive off with all three points...

Jeonbuk are W7-D1-L0 since losing their opening away game of the season. Poyet's men have conceded just once across that unbeaten run. Most recently, they've outclassed Daego 4-0 and Gangwon 3-0, so goals are flowing for them at the other end.

Gimcheon are a robust W5-D3-L2 on their own patch this term. The good results have been built on strong defence - they've conceded only five times across those 10 matches. At the other end, though, the hosts have netted only 9 in 10 themselves.

While Jeonbuk look to have the firepower to damage the home defence, Gimcheon might struggle to break the visiting backline. At a nice odds-against price, we'll take a punt on Jeonbuk to cruise out of town with a W in the boot.