Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Euro U21 semi-final

Germany and France could put on a show in Slovakia tonight

Two heavyweights meet in a Euro U21 semi-final tonight and Tobias Gourlay's expecting fireworks

  • France netted 10 in last 3 Euro U21 games

  • Germany scored 2+ in 4/4 at tournament so far

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Germany v France
Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Channel 4)

In Nashville last night, Auckland grabbed a shock 1-1 draw with Boca and our goals bet fell short.

We're in Slovakia today for the Euro U21 semi-final between Germany and France. While the market is finding it hard to separate these two European giants, we're focusing on the goals markets...

France opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Portugal. They've won each of their next three games, while conceding each time (3-2, 4-1, 3-2).

Germany won all three of their group-stage games: beating Slovenia 3-0, Czechia 4-2 and England 2-1. Their quarter-final with Italy finished 2-2 before the Germans found an extra-time winner against opponents who were reduced to nine men at that point.

Between them, seven of the eight games involving one of these teams have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. For an odds-against punt, we're focusing on Over 3.5 Goals, which has landed in 5/8 to this point. It also landed in November, when these two played out a 2-2 friendly draw.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC2.86

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

