Football Bet of the Day: Back Boca to bash Auckland

It could be another mismatch in Nashville

Auckland are all set for another thumping at the Club World Cup, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Boca need to win big

  • Auckland conceded 16 in 2 at the CWC so far

  • Back +5.5 Goals

Auckland City v Boca Juniors
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on 5Action)

There was a shock in Ireland last night as Bohemians beat league leaders Shamrock Rovers 2-0. Our BTTS bet went down with the visitors.

We're dipping into the Club World Cup this evening. Auckland City have been outclassed by their first two opponents in Group C and we expect Boca Juniors to blast past them tonight.

The amateurs of Auckland have lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich and 6-0 to Benfica in the tournament to date. Tonight, they face opponents who need a big win to give themselves a chance of making the knockout stages.

The only way Boca can qualify is to win big and hope Bayern Munich beat Benfica in Group C's other game. If the Argentinean outfit can win this one by six or more, then goal difference in the other game won't matter. They'll just need Bayern to win - it won't matter by how many.

A six-goal win is usually a big ask, but Auckland's dire performances to date - plus Boca's extra motivation - suggest it's in reach tonight. At even money, we'll take this game to produce Over 5.5 Goals.

Back Over 5.5 Goals

EXC2.0

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
