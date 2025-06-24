Football Bet of the Day: Back Boca to bash Auckland
Auckland are all set for another thumping at the Club World Cup, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Boca need to win big
-
Auckland conceded 16 in 2 at the CWC so far
-
Back +5.5 Goals
Auckland City v Boca Juniors
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on 5Action)
There was a shock in Ireland last night as Bohemians beat league leaders Shamrock Rovers 2-0. Our BTTS bet went down with the visitors.
We're dipping into the Club World Cup this evening. Auckland City have been outclassed by their first two opponents in Group C and we expect Boca Juniors to blast past them tonight.
The amateurs of Auckland have lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich and 6-0 to Benfica in the tournament to date. Tonight, they face opponents who need a big win to give themselves a chance of making the knockout stages.
The only way Boca can qualify is to win big and hope Bayern Munich beat Benfica in Group C's other game. If the Argentinean outfit can win this one by six or more, then goal difference in the other game won't matter. They'll just need Bayern to win - it won't matter by how many.
A six-goal win is usually a big ask, but Auckland's dire performances to date - plus Boca's extra motivation - suggest it's in reach tonight. At even money, we'll take this game to produce Over 5.5 Goals.
Now read more of our Club World Cup tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test