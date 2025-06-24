Club World Cup Day 10 Tipsheet: Do we back the mutually beneficial draws?

Side with rock-solid Palmerias defence again

It's day 10 at the Club World Cup and there's four more games on offer in this expanded FIFA tournament as the group stages draw to a close...

02:00 BST Tuesday

Oh, hello. What do we have here? Two teams playing one another in a final group game where a draw sends them both through. That will explain why the stalemate is 2.3411/8 and seemingly shortening by the minute.

It will probably land but it's not a betting proposition, mainly due to Palmeiras simply being a superior team and one that are notoriously difficult to beat. You know exactly what you're going to get from them under this manager Albert Fererira. In 21 games since April, they've conceded just 12 goals.

With those defensive numbers in mind, I'm interesting in taking Inter Miami to score under 0.5 goals, so to fail to score in the game. It's an angle that gives you the correct score of 0-0 on your side, too, which is certainly a runner even as short as 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Under 0.5 Inter Miami goals SBK 6/5

Porto vs Al Ahly 02:00 BST Tuesday Porto's tactic of feeding Samu Aghehowa the ball and hope he produces some magic hasn't exactly worked for them. After finishing third in the Portuguese League, they've laboured in their two games in this competition looking devoid of inspiration in both boxes. Saying that, Aghehowa is a massive threat for them with his pace and power and with him being the most dangerous player on the pitch he is worth backing across his attacking output. The striker has had at least one shot on target in each of his last 11 starts, averaging 1.52 shots on target per 90 where he has hit two or more in six of those matches. Those sorts of numbers make the 6/42.50 on him having two or more shots on target a nice price to attack. Recommended Bet Back Samu Aghehowa +2 shots on target SBK 6/4

20:00 BST Tuesday

One of the main topics of conversations in this tournament for punters trying to exploit some angles has been profiting from how bad Auckland City are. The markets were expecting them to be outclassed in the pre-tournament markets but not to this extent.

There has been some incredible price moves on the goal handicaps against Auckland, which eventually were set at -6.5 on Benfica for their clash last week. They somehow only won 6-0 despite having 32 shots and posting an expected goals figure of 5.57. Boca Juniors have shown that the gap between them and the two European teams in the group is pretty minimal so I'd be expecting a similar match make-up of one-way traffic here. Both Auckland fixtures saw 32 or more match shots land and that's the way to play this fixture at 1/21.50. It should be shorter.

Recommended Bet Back 32 or more total match shots SBK 1/2