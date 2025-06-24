Club World Cup

Club World Cup Day 10 Tipsheet: Do we back the mutually beneficial draws?

Boca Juniors fans
How many goals will the Boca Juniors fans see?

It's a busy Tuesday at the Club World Cup, and Lewis Jones has best bets for all four games where mutually benefical draws have been backed heavily in the market. Should we be jumping on?

It's day 10 at the Club World Cup and there's four more games on offer in this expanded FIFA tournament as the group stages draw to a close...

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras

02:00 BST Tuesday

Oh, hello. What do we have here? Two teams playing one another in a final group game where a draw sends them both through. That will explain why the stalemate is 2.3411/8 and seemingly shortening by the minute.

It will probably land but it's not a betting proposition, mainly due to Palmeiras simply being a superior team and one that are notoriously difficult to beat. You know exactly what you're going to get from them under this manager Albert Fererira. In 21 games since April, they've conceded just 12 goals.

With those defensive numbers in mind, I'm interesting in taking Inter Miami to score under 0.5 goals, so to fail to score in the game. It's an angle that gives you the correct score of 0-0 on your side, too, which is certainly a runner even as short as 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 0.5 Inter Miami goals

SBK6/5

Porto vs Al Ahly

02:00 BST Tuesday

Porto's tactic of feeding Samu Aghehowa the ball and hope he produces some magic hasn't exactly worked for them. After finishing third in the Portuguese League, they've laboured in their two games in this competition looking devoid of inspiration in both boxes.

Saying that, Aghehowa is a massive threat for them with his pace and power and with him being the most dangerous player on the pitch he is worth backing across his attacking output. The striker has had at least one shot on target in each of his last 11 starts, averaging 1.52 shots on target per 90 where he has hit two or more in six of those matches.

Those sorts of numbers make the 6/42.50 on him having two or more shots on target a nice price to attack.

Recommended Bet

Back Samu Aghehowa +2 shots on target

SBK6/4

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors

20:00 BST Tuesday

One of the main topics of conversations in this tournament for punters trying to exploit some angles has been profiting from how bad Auckland City are. The markets were expecting them to be outclassed in the pre-tournament markets but not to this extent.

There has been some incredible price moves on the goal handicaps against Auckland, which eventually were set at -6.5 on Benfica for their clash last week. They somehow only won 6-0 despite having 32 shots and posting an expected goals figure of 5.57. Boca Juniors have shown that the gap between them and the two European teams in the group is pretty minimal so I'd be expecting a similar match make-up of one-way traffic here. Both Auckland fixtures saw 32 or more match shots land and that's the way to play this fixture at 1/21.50. It should be shorter.

Recommended Bet

Back 32 or more total match shots

SBK1/2

Benfica vs Bayern Munich

20:00 BST Tuesday

Those thinking about having a good swing at Bayern Munich here at 2.0421/20 should tread carefully. Much like the situation with Inter Miami and Palmeiras, a draw will send both of these teams through to the knockout stages and there has to be a huge risk of mass rotation from Vincent Kompany such is the potential workload that is on the horizon.

Instead of the outright market, head to the cards market for value as this could be a very drifty type of game with a draw suiting both teams. It could become a non-event in the second half. Bayern aren't a card-heavy team anyway. Their last 10 games have seen a total cards shown figure of just 2.9 per 90 with Bayern shown just nine cards in those matches, meaning they are averaging less than a card per game. The under 3.5 cards line is priced at 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet

Back under 3.5 total match cards

SBK13/8

Recommended bets

Today's Club World Cup Build Ups tips

Build Up 1 - Benfica v Bayern Munich: Back Olise for more assists than Di Maria @ 16/54.20

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise has scored three goals and laid on two assists at the Club World Cup so far. Angel Di Maria, meanwhile, has also been enjoying the tournament, scoring three from the penalty spot. The Argentinian is yet to create an assist, however, and for that reason we like the 16/54.20 on Olise to register more assists than Di Maria in Tuesday's match.

Recommended Bet

Back Olise more assists than Di Maria

SBK16/5

Build Up 2 - Sportive De Tunis v Chelsea: Back Neto to score more than Palmer

Pedro Neto has scored in both of Chelsea's matches at the Club World Cup and, with the Blues needing to get a result here, the Portuguese could be a key player again. Liam Delap is likely to start up front again but he's yet to get off the mark for his new club. Cole Palmer has not scored at the tournament yet either. Neto could be Chelsea's main goal threat again so we will back him at 7/24.50 to score more than Palmer.

Recommended Bet

Back Neto to score more than Palmer

SBK7/2


  

Lewis Jones

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

