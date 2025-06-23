Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bohemians in Ireland

Bohemians scored in six straight at home

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Monday 19:45

On Monday, we're starting in Ireland, where Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to Bohemians tonight. We reckon there could be goals at both ends...

Bohemians beat Shamrock 1-0 here at the beginning of the season. The hosts, who sit third in the table, have gone on to score in seven out of nine home matches, including each of the most recent six.

Shamrock are W6-D3-L2 on the road this term, and on an unbeaten run of eight (W6-D2). But they have conceded in all but one of those 11 games.

Against a side that scored against them here - and also in an even more recent meeting at Shamrock that finished 3-2 to the hosts - we'll take Shamrock to leak again and BTTS to land at an odds-against price.