Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bohemians in Ireland
Ireland's league leaders might not have everything their own way tonight, says Tobias Gourlay...
Bohemians scored in six straight at home
Faves Shamrock conceded in 10/11 away
Back BTTS at odds-against in tonight's match
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
Monday 19:45
Kev signed off with another Club World Cup winner early this morning. Man City thrashed Al-Ain 6-0, Haaland got one of the goals, and the victims picked up a couple of yellows.
On Monday, we're starting in Ireland, where Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to Bohemians tonight. We reckon there could be goals at both ends...
Bohemians beat Shamrock 1-0 here at the beginning of the season. The hosts, who sit third in the table, have gone on to score in seven out of nine home matches, including each of the most recent six.
Shamrock are W6-D3-L2 on the road this term, and on an unbeaten run of eight (W6-D2). But they have conceded in all but one of those 11 games.
Against a side that scored against them here - and also in an even more recent meeting at Shamrock that finished 3-2 to the hosts - we'll take Shamrock to leak again and BTTS to land at an odds-against price.
Recommended bets
