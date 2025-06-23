Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bohemians in Ireland

An Irish Premier Division Bet of the Day
Bohemians could breach the Shamrock defence tonight

Ireland's league leaders might not have everything their own way tonight, says Tobias Gourlay...

  • Bohemians scored in six straight at home

  • Faves Shamrock conceded in 10/11 away

  • Back BTTS at odds-against in tonight's match

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
Monday 19:45

Kev signed off with another Club World Cup winner early this morning. Man City thrashed Al-Ain 6-0, Haaland got one of the goals, and the victims picked up a couple of yellows

On Monday, we're starting in Ireland, where Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to Bohemians tonight. We reckon there could be goals at both ends...

Bohemians beat Shamrock 1-0 here at the beginning of the season. The hosts, who sit third in the table, have gone on to score in seven out of nine home matches, including each of the most recent six.

Shamrock are W6-D3-L2 on the road this term, and on an unbeaten run of eight (W6-D2). But they have conceded in all but one of those 11 games.

Against a side that scored against them here - and also in an even more recent meeting at Shamrock that finished 3-2 to the hosts - we'll take Shamrock to leak again and BTTS to land at an odds-against price.

 Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.16

Now read some of our Club World Cup tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal evens to sign Eze as Liverpool target Guehi

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 25 Live Updates: Man City new favourites after superb win

  • Editor
Club World Cup trophy

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman