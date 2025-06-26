Thursday Football Tips: Al-Dawsari can help Saudis into last 16

Al-Dawasari has scored or assisted in 13 of his last 16

Milinkovic-Savic SOT has landed in 9 of his last 11

Bet Builder double pays 8/5 2.60 in must-win game for Saudis

Al-Hilal v Pachuca

Thursday 26 June (Fri 02:00 BST)

Live on DAZN

On the final day of group-stage matches at the Club World Cup, Al-Hilal go into their clash with Pachuca knowing a win is essential if they are to make the next round.

Any victory over a side already eliminated seems likely to send them into the last-16, although that isn't guaranteed if Real Madrid and Salzburg draw the other game in Group H.

The Saudis have done well so far, holding Real and having the better of a draw against the Austrians. They should be able to claim the result they need.

Pachuca played virtually the whole match against Real against 10 men but you wouldn't have thought it given that one ended in a 3-1 defeat and you have to question what the motivation is here.

If Al-Hilal are to win - and they are odds-on to do so - it makes sense to look at how they might do it.

A key man for them is Salem Al-Dawasari, who usually plays wide on the left.

He's been contributing plenty of goals and assists over the past few months and backing him for a goal contribution here has potential, even in the Nashville heat - he's one who shouldn't fazed too much given his Middle Eastern roots.

The Saudi international, who assisted for his country in a recent World Cup qualifier against Bahrain, has now landed the 'to score or assist' bet in 13 of his last 16 club games.

Now, clearly there's an argument that the level of opposition is higher here, although Pachuca look no great shakes from what we've seen so far.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains injured but Al-Dawasari still has a good target to find in Marcos Leonardo, who has been banging in the goals domestically. The Saudi star has also had seven shots at the tournament himself.

To create a Bet Builder, I'll add another dangerman in the form of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Al-Hilal's attacking midfielder has also carried goal and assist threat - his expected-goals figure against Salzburg was 0.51.

The Serb has managed six shots at the tournament so far, hitting the target in both.

He's now managed a shot on target in nine of his last 11 appearances and adding that element gives us an 8/52.60 double.

I'm not daft, it's not the greatest price in the world by any means but with strong props angles sadly missing, it will make do on a tricky day.