Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

Flamengo v Bayern Munich

Sunday 29 June, 21:00

Live on DAZN

Flamengo have helped rescue Club World Cup

With the early headlines all about sparse crowds and a cynical FIFA land-grab, South American clubs like Flamengo have brought the party to this tournament. Their stunning comeback win over Chelsea caught the eye, and Filipe Luis' side have attacked with vigour and been brilliantly supported by thousands of raucous fans.

It's easy to be too Euro-centric about this tournament, and the truth is that for South American sides, a chance to truly test themselves against the top European teams is manna from heaven. It's also worth considering that teams like Flamengo are midway through their domestic season and therefore razor-sharp.

There's a lot of attacking quality in this Flamengo team. Former Chelsea and Arsenal metronome Jorginho has been outstanding in midfield, Luis Araujo and Gerson have burst forth to support the attack, Ecuadorean Gonzalo Plata is a real handful, while Uruguayan number 10 Giorgian De Arrascaeta is in terrific form, and has been for a while.

A raft of players including Jorginho, Plata and Gerson were rested for the meaningless 1-1 draw with LAFC, and they should all return here.

Benfica defeat adds to Bayern's unease

This has been a strange summer for Bayern Munich. Their very public failure to land top transfer target Florian Wirtz was a major blow, as one of German football's rising stars went to Liverpool instead. All eyes are now on senior sporting director Max Eberl, and although he is targeting a move for exciting Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, he has much more work to do to avoid both internal and external criticism.

While Bayern started this tournament well with a 10-0 hammering of Auckland City and a hard-fought 2-1 win against Boca Juniors, Bayern missed out on top spot thanks to a 1-0 loss against Benfica. Coach Vincent Kompany chose to deal with the heat by resting top stars like Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise, and while they all came on for the second half, Bayern couldn't recover from the concession of an early goal.

The best Bayern chances in that game fell to Leroy Sane, who was denied on numerous occasions by excellent Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin. Sane's involvement in the tournament has been another controversy for Eberl, as he is out of contract next week, and has already agreed a move to Galatasaray. Wouldn't giving his place to a player who isn't about to leave have made more sense?

It's also worth noting that Bayern's high-octane pressing game doesn't work anywhere near as well in 30+ degree heat. That's not Kompany's fault of course, but finding a suitable tactical alternative is of critical importance, because PSG and Real Madrid are lying in wait in this half of the draw.

Kane, Olise, Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman could all return to the starting XI here, while Jamal Musiala's recovery from injury could see him get a start too.

Back Olise to make his mark

It's remarkable how quickly former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has become one of the go-to players in this Bayern side. In his first Bundesliga season the French international delivered a staggering 12 goals and 15 assists, in the Champions League he had seven goal involvements, and in this tournament alone he has been involved in five goals, including a late winner against Boca.

Olise is a hefty 6/42.50 to score or assist here, and I'm happy to snap that price up. In 45 minutes against Benfica he had two shots and put in a stream of dangerous crosses, and he's a player that constantly wants the ball.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Olise to score or assist SBK 6/4

Kane to be roughed up in lively game

Bayern striker Harry Kane was fouled five times by Boca Juniors in what was an incredibly intense game, and I'm not expecting this to be any different against a Flamengo team that committed the fourth-most fouls in the group stage.

We can put together a 7/42.75 treble via the Sportsbook's Bet Builder by backing Kane to be fouled (he has been in seven of his last 11 Bayern games), Flamengo's Luiz Araujo to commit a foul (he has committed 18 fouls across his last nine games, including nine in three games at this tournament alone) and Both Teams To Score.

Flamengo have scored in 13 of their last 14 matches, and they have the quality in attack to expose Bayern's deficiencies (the Bavarians are without Min-Jae Kim, Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies), but I don't expect Bayern to be shut out for a second game running. If for whatever reason Araujo doesn't start, the BTTS and Kane fouled double still comes in at 11/102.11.