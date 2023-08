The Mighty Lions have conceded in 10/11 at home



Struggling Dalian have netted in 4 straight away games



Back BTTS



Cangzhou Mighty Lions v Dalian Yifang

Wednesday 12:35

Vikingur vanquished Hafnarfjordur 3-1 in Iceland yesterday to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're headed east today for one of the four lunchtime games from the Chinese Super League. Tenth-placed Cangzhou Mighty Lions are hosting 15th-placed Dalian Yifang and we fancy both teams to get on the score sheet.

The Mighty Lions are an even W4-D3-L4 at Cangzhou Stadium. They're even-money faves for this one, despite managing just a single clean sheet across those 11 previous appearances. At the other end, the hosts have netted in 8/11, with 7/11 seeing both teams score.

Dalian are winless on the road this term (W0-D3-L8), but they have scored in 7/11 - including all of the last four. BTTS has been the right bet in 7/11 and we'll take it to land again this afternoon.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.845/6 Bet now

