Hafnarfjordur have scored 2+ in 6/7 home games



Vikingur have hit 2+ in 8/9 on the road



Back +3.5 Goals



Hafnarfjordur v Vikingur Reykjavik

Tuesday 20:15

In Sweden last night, Mjallby eased past Varbergs 3-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're looking to build on that in Iceland tonight. Hafnarjordur host Vikingur Reykjavik in one of tonight's three games from the top-flight Urvalsdeild and we're hoping to catch a few goals at Kaplakriki.

Fifth-placed Hafnarfjordur have scored at least twice in 6/7 home games this term. But they've also conceded 10 times across the most recent five. Each of the last four have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in total.

League leaders Vikingur could go nine points clear at the top with a win today. With a W7-D2-L0 record on the road, they start as favourites to do exactly that.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson's men have scored at least twice in 8/9. However, they've been sloppy at the back recently, conceding seven in their last four. Four of the last five have produced Over 3.5 Goals.

With potent attacks meeting shaky defences at both ends tonight, we'll back Over 3.5 Goals to pay out for a fifth straight Hafnarfjordur home game.

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.34

