Hvidovre v Silkeborg

Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, Tombense left it late but they came from behind to beat Vila Nova 2-1 and make good on our BTTS bet.

We're in Denmark today for the Superliga game that brings third-placed Silkeborg to rock-bottom Hvidovre. We reckon the visitors can come away with all three points.

Promoted Hvidovre are winless on the season (D3-L8) and have lost 5/5 at home so far - by an aggregate 1-13. In 4/5, the margin of defeat was at least a couple of goals.

Silkeborg have won six of their last seven home and away, most recently thrashing Lyngby 5-0 at home. They've won 2/3 on the road and scored three times in each of the two wins (3-1, 3-0). We'll take an even-money punt on them to win with something to spare today.

Back Silkeborg -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.0421/20

