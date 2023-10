Tombense have conceded in 12/16



Tombense MG v Vila Nova

Thursday 23:00

In Brazil last night, Gremio threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at home to Athletico PR and our bet went down with them.

We're sticking in Brazil today but dipping into the second-tier Serie B. One of tonight's two games brings ninth-placed Vila Nova to 18th-placed Tombense - we reckon there's a decent chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

Tombense are W4-D7-L5 at home this term. The hosts have conceded in 12/16 at Almeidao, while scoring themselves in 11/16. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 9/16, including eight of the most recent 12.

Vila Nova are W5-D3-L7 on the road. The Tigers are slight favourites for this one, despite conceding at least once in 11/15. They've scored themselves in 5/6 recently, with all of the last three paying out on BTTS - and that's our bet for this one.

