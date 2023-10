Gremio have won 9/10 home games



Athletico PR have lost 5/6 at top-half teams



Back Gremio to win



Gremio v Athletico PR

Wednesday 23:00

In Kaunas last night, Lithuania and Hungary drew 2-2 to land our BTTS bet at a nice price.

We've crossed continents today for a return to domestic action. Gremio have already won at Athletic PR in Brazil's Serie A this season and we fancy they can complete the double over them at home tonight.

Third-placed Gremio are W10-D2-L1 on their own patch. Renato Portaluppi's men have won nine of the last 10 there - only league leaders Botafogo have been able to stop them.

Eighth-placed Athletico PR are W3-D3-L6 on the road this term. Travelling to top-half teams like Gremio, that record falls away to W1-D0-L5. Going up against one of Brazil's top home teams tonight, we think they could fall short once again.

Back Gremio to win @ 2.01/1 Bet now

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer!