Football Bet of the Day: Back Porto to shut out Santa Clara
Tobias Gourlay doesn't expect managerless Porto to give Santa Clara anything in the Primeira Liga today
-
Porto conceded twice across 9 home games
-
Visitors failed to score in 3/5 away
-
Back Porto to win & keep a clean sheet
Porto v Santa Clara
Sunday 18:00 (Live on Triller)
In Turkey yesterday, Galatasaray won 1-0 to deny on us the BTTS part of our punt.
We finish the week in Portugal. Third-placed Porto sacked coach Vitor Bruno this week, but their home form has been rock solid all season and we don't expect them to falter at home to fifth-placed Santa Clara this evening...
Porto are a perfect W9-D0-L0 at the Estadio do Dragao. The margin of victory has been at least two goals in 7/9 and the victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet in 7/9.
Promoted Santa Clara have impressed this season. They are an even W4-D0-L4 away from home. However, they have lost 4/6 recently, and failed to score in 3/4 of those defeats. We'll take today's hosts to shut them out and send them away with nothing.
