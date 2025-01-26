Football Bet of the Day: Back Porto to shut out Santa Clara

Porto conceded twice across 9 home games

Visitors failed to score in 3/5 away

Back Porto to win & keep a clean sheet



Porto v Santa Clara

Sunday 18:00 (Live on Triller)

In Turkey yesterday, Galatasaray won 1-0 to deny on us the BTTS part of our punt.

We finish the week in Portugal. Third-placed Porto sacked coach Vitor Bruno this week, but their home form has been rock solid all season and we don't expect them to falter at home to fifth-placed Santa Clara this evening...

Porto are a perfect W9-D0-L0 at the Estadio do Dragao. The margin of victory has been at least two goals in 7/9 and the victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet in 7/9.

Promoted Santa Clara have impressed this season. They are an even W4-D0-L4 away from home. However, they have lost 4/6 recently, and failed to score in 3/4 of those defeats. We'll take today's hosts to shut them out and send them away with nothing.