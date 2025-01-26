Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Porto to shut out Santa Clara

Portugal football fans with flag
Santa Clara might struggle to score in Portugal

Tobias Gourlay doesn't expect managerless Porto to give Santa Clara anything in the Primeira Liga today

  • Porto conceded twice across 9 home games

  • Visitors failed to score in 3/5 away

  • Back Porto to win & keep a clean sheet

Porto v Santa Clara
Sunday 18:00 (Live on Triller)

In Turkey yesterday, Galatasaray won 1-0 to deny on us the BTTS part of our punt.

We finish the week in Portugal. Third-placed Porto sacked coach Vitor Bruno this week, but their home form has been rock solid all season and we don't expect them to falter at home to fifth-placed Santa Clara this evening...

Porto are a perfect W9-D0-L0 at the Estadio do Dragao. The margin of victory has been at least two goals in 7/9 and the victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet in 7/9.

Promoted Santa Clara have impressed this season. They are an even W4-D0-L4 away from home. However, they have lost 4/6 recently, and failed to score in 3/4 of those defeats. We'll take today's hosts to shut them out and send them away with nothing.

Recommended Bet

Back Porto to Win to Nil

EXC2.3

Now read our Fulham v Man Utd preview here!

Recommended bets

