Football Bet of the Day: Back Galatasaray to KO Konyaspor

Turkey football fans and flag
Galatasaray have played a starring role in this season's Super Lig

The Super Lig leaders can get the better of a shootout in Turkey this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Galatasaray won 8/10 at home...

  • ...And conceded in 8/10

  • Back Galatasaray & BTTS

Galatasaray v Konyaspor
Saturday 16:00

In Germany last night, Wolfsburg and Holstein drew 2-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We've come to Turkey today for the Super Lig game between table-toppers Galatasaray and 13th-placed Konyaspor. The hosts are heavy favourites, but they might not have everything their own way...

Okan Buruk's Gala are W8-D2-L0 at Rams Park this season. That's despite managing just a couple of clean sheets across those 10 games. In 6/8 wins so far, they've conceded at least one goal.

Konyaspor lost the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season, but should at least fancy their chances of finding the back of the net again this afternoon. They're only W3-D1-L6 on the road, but they've netted in 8/10. We'll take an odds-against punt on the visitors to score in defeat today.

Recommended Bet

Back Galatasaray to win and BTTS

EXC2.66

Now read some of our Premier League tips here!

Recommended bets

