Football Bet of the Day: Back Galatasaray to KO Konyaspor
The Super Lig leaders can get the better of a shootout in Turkey this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Galatasaray won 8/10 at home...
-
...And conceded in 8/10
-
Back Galatasaray & BTTS
Galatasaray v Konyaspor
Saturday 16:00
In Germany last night, Wolfsburg and Holstein drew 2-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.
We've come to Turkey today for the Super Lig game between table-toppers Galatasaray and 13th-placed Konyaspor. The hosts are heavy favourites, but they might not have everything their own way...
Okan Buruk's Gala are W8-D2-L0 at Rams Park this season. That's despite managing just a couple of clean sheets across those 10 games. In 6/8 wins so far, they've conceded at least one goal.
Konyaspor lost the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season, but should at least fancy their chances of finding the back of the net again this afternoon. They're only W3-D1-L6 on the road, but they've netted in 8/10. We'll take an odds-against punt on the visitors to score in defeat today.
Now read some of our Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Build Ups Tipsheet: Player vs player match-ups to watch out for this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Serie A Tips: Back Bologna and Roma to boost UCL bid
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more