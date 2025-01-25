Football Bet of the Day: Back Galatasaray to KO Konyaspor

Galatasaray won 8/10 at home...

...And conceded in 8/10

Back Galatasaray & BTTS



Galatasaray v Konyaspor

Saturday 16:00

In Germany last night, Wolfsburg and Holstein drew 2-2 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We've come to Turkey today for the Super Lig game between table-toppers Galatasaray and 13th-placed Konyaspor. The hosts are heavy favourites, but they might not have everything their own way...

Okan Buruk's Gala are W8-D2-L0 at Rams Park this season. That's despite managing just a couple of clean sheets across those 10 games. In 6/8 wins so far, they've conceded at least one goal.

Konyaspor lost the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season, but should at least fancy their chances of finding the back of the net again this afternoon. They're only W3-D1-L6 on the road, but they've netted in 8/10. We'll take an odds-against punt on the visitors to score in defeat today.