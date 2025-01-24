Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Germany

Wolfsburg defender Denis Vavro
Wolfsburg have been shaky at the back this season

Wolfsburg are hosting Holstein in the Bundesliga and Tobias Gourlay's settling in to see some goals

  • Wolfsburg conceded 19 in 9 at home

  • Holstein leaked 21 in 8 away

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Wolfsburg v Holstein Kiel
Friday 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)

In Wales last night, Wrexham and Birmingham drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We're building on that in Germany today. Seventh-placed Wolfsburg host 17th-placed Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga tonight and we're hoping to see goals...

Wolfsburg last three league appearances at the Volkswagen Arena have produced 17 goals. The hosts - strong favourites for this one - have conceded 7 in 3. Since the start of the season, they've conceded more goals at home (19 in 9 games) than all but two other teams in the league. Six of those nine games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals.

Promoted Holstein are on a losing streak of five home and away. But the goals have not dried up for them on the road. They've netted on all eight road trips so far (W0-D2-L8). They also have the league's leakiest away defence (21 conceded across those eight outings). Six of the eight games have produced Over 3.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet on tonight's encounter.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.5

Recommended bets

