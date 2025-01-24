Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Germany
Wolfsburg are hosting Holstein in the Bundesliga and Tobias Gourlay's settling in to see some goals
-
Wolfsburg conceded 19 in 9 at home
-
Holstein leaked 21 in 8 away
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Wolfsburg v Holstein Kiel
Friday 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)
In Wales last night, Wrexham and Birmingham drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.
We're building on that in Germany today. Seventh-placed Wolfsburg host 17th-placed Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga tonight and we're hoping to see goals...
Wolfsburg last three league appearances at the Volkswagen Arena have produced 17 goals. The hosts - strong favourites for this one - have conceded 7 in 3. Since the start of the season, they've conceded more goals at home (19 in 9 games) than all but two other teams in the league. Six of those nine games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals.
Promoted Holstein are on a losing streak of five home and away. But the goals have not dried up for them on the road. They've netted on all eight road trips so far (W0-D2-L8). They also have the league's leakiest away defence (21 conceded across those eight outings). Six of the eight games have produced Over 3.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet on tonight's encounter.
Now read our tips for Friday's game in Serie A here!
Recommended bets
