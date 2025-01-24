Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Cards on the Italian menu so back 13/5 Bet Builder

Torino defender Saul Coco
Saul Coco: Good for fouls and cards

After another winner on Thursday night, our football props column heads to Italy on Friday where cards look likely in Torino v Cagliari...

Torino v Cagliari
Friday 24 January, 19:45
There's plenty to like about the chance of cards in Friday's Serie A encounter in Turin.

Torino and Cagliari are separated by just two points in the table so they should be well matched and a competitive battle looks likely.

Legs 1 & 2: Both teams over 1.5 cards

The duo are both in the top eight when it comes to bookings in the Italian top flight and are also in the top nine for fouls committed.

There's also a strict referee in the shape of Kevin Bonacina. He's shown 5+ cards in seven of his 10 league appointments this season, albeit the majority have come in Serie B.

When he did take command of a Torino game last month, he managed to show them three of the game's five cards.

Backing each side for over 1.5 cards here looks a solid play.

That's occurred in 12 of Torino's last 16 matches and 13 of Cagliari's last 18. Throw in the official and 4/51.80 looks fair enough.

Leg 3: Saul Coco to commit 2+ fouls

You may want to consider backing Torino centre-back Saul Coco to be one of those carded.

He's been booked in seven of his last 16 games yet is out at 13/53.60 in the player-card market.

However, I'm going to add him to our Bet Builder via a different market, namely the 2+ fouls one.

Coco has landed this in seven of his last eight games and in this contest will likely be facing the dual threat of Roberto Picolli and Nicolas Viola, who are two of Cagliari's three most-fouled players this season.

Adding that leg to both teams over 1.5 cards gives us a 13/53.60 shot which hopefully can deliver us some weekend spending money.

Recommended Bet

Back both teams to have Over 1.5 Cards and Saul Coco to Commit 2+ Fouls

SBK13/5

