Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in League One

Wrexham netted in 13/14 at home

Birmingham scored in 11/12 away

Back BTTS



Wrexham v Birmingham

Thursday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)

In Gelsenkirchen last night, Shakhtar beat Brest 2-0 to take down our bet on the French outfit.

We're looking to bounce back in Wales, where third-placed Wrexham host table-topping Birmingham in League One. We like the price on both teams to find the back of the net at least once...

Wrexham are W12-D2-L0 on their own patch this season, but start this game as outsiders. They've scored in 13/14 of those games, but their once tight defence has slackened just a little in recent openings. Their last four opponents have all come from the bottom half of the table, and three of them found the back of the net.

Birmingham are W8-D2-L2 on the road. They've scored on all but one of their away days, while conceding in 8/12. Visiting teams in the top half of the table, they've leaked at least once in 7/7. With 6/7 delivering BTTS, that's our bet on this one.