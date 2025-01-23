Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in League One
Wrexham and Birmingham can both land blows in tonight's top-of-the-table clash from League One, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Wrexham netted in 13/14 at home
-
Birmingham scored in 11/12 away
-
Back BTTS
Wrexham v Birmingham
Thursday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)
In Gelsenkirchen last night, Shakhtar beat Brest 2-0 to take down our bet on the French outfit.
We're looking to bounce back in Wales, where third-placed Wrexham host table-topping Birmingham in League One. We like the price on both teams to find the back of the net at least once...
Wrexham are W12-D2-L0 on their own patch this season, but start this game as outsiders. They've scored in 13/14 of those games, but their once tight defence has slackened just a little in recent openings. Their last four opponents have all come from the bottom half of the table, and three of them found the back of the net.
Birmingham are W8-D2-L2 on the road. They've scored on all but one of their away days, while conceding in 8/12. Visiting teams in the top half of the table, they've leaked at least once in 7/7. With 6/7 delivering BTTS, that's our bet on this one.
Now read another one of our Thursday football tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill racks up fouls
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price