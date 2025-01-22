Shakhtar v Brest: Back visitors for victory

Shakhtar not played competitively for a month

Visitors in good form

Back Brest to be best



Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Shakhtar v Brest

Wednesday 17:45 (Live on TNT Sports Extra)

In Slovakia last night, Stuttgart beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 to give us a push on our handicap bet. We're reinvesting our stake in another Champions League game tonight...

Shakhtar Donetsk host Brest in Germany this evening and reckon the French outfit can get the better of the Ukrainians. Outside of a defeat to Barcelona, the Ligue 1 side are unbeaten in the Champions League this season (W4-D1-L1).

Their results are good enough to give them a fighting chance of automatic qualification but, with Real Madrid up next for them, the Pirates could really use all three points from this one. Encouragingly for them, they have already won at Sparta Prague and Salzburg in the current campaign.

Shakhtar are ensconced in the lower half of the Champions League, having gone W1-D1-L4 to this point - a record that includes heavy 'home' losses to Atalanta and Bayern Munich. A break in their domestic action means they haven't played a competitive game for five weeks, so rust may be an issue this evening.

We'll take a punt on well-oiled Brest - who have already won 3/4 competitive games in 2025 - to get the result the want.