RB Leipzig v Sporting Lisbon: Back Gyokeres Bet Builder at 15/8

Gyokeres has 33 goals in 31 appearances this season

Swedish striker has committed 1+ foul in all six UCL games

Back Bet Builder double at around 15/8 2.88

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

RB Leipzig v Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday 22 January, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 4

When this game was chosen as one of the early kick-offs on Wednesday, organisers would not have expected one of the teams to have already been eliminated.

But that's the case here with Leipzig unable to qualify for the knockout stage following a miserable campaign in which they have lost all six games so far.

Given the situation, it would be no surprise to see Marco Rose make plenty of changes to his side. After all, Saturday brings a crunch Bundesliga game with Bayer Leverkusen, one of their rivals for a top-four finish. Leipzig currently sit fifth, a point outside the qualification spots for next season's Champions League.

With it hard to know exactly who will be in the home XI, I much prefer to head towards Sporting for a props bet.

They will be going all guns blazing, for the Portuguese sit 17th in the 36-team standings with two matches remaining. Things could go either way for them as they are just three points above 25th place (elimination) but also only three behind the team in eighth (bye to last 16).

The bet I have in mind follows a similar route to the one we took yesterday to land a winner in the Atalanta game.

The Italians' top scorer Mateo Retegui delivered the goal we craved and, in this one, Sporting's main man, Viktor Gyokeres, can repeat the trick.

The potential for a makeshift Leipzig backline has already been highlighted but even if Rose's does go strong, the fact is his defence has conceded 16 goals in the last five games, as well as 13 in six in this competition.

Gyokeres' name hit the headlines with his hat-trick against Manchester City in November, at which time he had scored in 13 of his 15 games this season.

The Swede has slowed down since then - understandable given Sporting's dip which followed the departure of boss Ruben Amorim - but he still has a remarkable 33 goals in just 31 appearances.

Both Sporting (now unbeaten in seven) and Gyokeres (four goals in his last two games) have now recovered their form and the striker can prey on any chinks in the Leipzig armour, of which I suspect there will be many.

To form a Bet Builder, I'm going to add Gyokeres to commit a foul, which takes the price from 11/102.11 to up around 15/82.88.

He's landed this aspect in all six Champions League games to date. That's a higher rate than in domestic matches but it's easy to see why that's the case - referees often clamp down on physical strikers in UEFA competitions and the 6ft 2in Swede does plenty of backing in and jumping into aerial challenges with his arms up.

Sporting sit 10th of the 36 teams for fouls committed in this competition, while Lithuanian referee Manfredas Lukjancukas has twice gone over the average for fouls per game in his three Champions League games this season.