PSG vs Manchester City Tips: Make resurgent visitors your Draw No Bet selection

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

PSG vs Manchester City

Live on TNT Sports

Wednesday 22 January, 20:00

Manchester City are slight underdogs and their trip to Paris represents a fantastic opportunity to back Pep Guardiola's side at tremendous odds.

At the time of writing hosts PSG are 2.6213/8 on the Exchange, while the underrated visitors are 2.747/4 and The Draw is 3.8514/5. For several reasons, we believe the odds on a City win are too big.

Hosts have tactical concerns

Taking PSG first, there is nothing in the form figures to suggest that Luis Enrique's hosts should be favourites. Paris' W2-D1-L3 record from their opening six Champions League games of the season is extremely poor by their own high standards. They are a dismal 24th in the standings, and the only two sides they have beaten - Girona and Red Bull Salzburg - are considerably weaker than Manchester City.

A serious tactical problem in the final third is a further concern. For reasons best known to himself, PSG manager Luis Enrique often prefers to set-up his side without a natural centre-forward. While Goncalo Ramos and the outgoing Randal Kolo Muani have spent much of the season kicking their heels on the sidelines, a series of wingers or attacking midfielders (Ousmane Dembele, Kang-in Lee, Desire Doue) have been preferred in the no.9 role, with limited success.

Resurgent City the smart selection

Manchester City have run into form at the right time and should be dangerous on the well-manicured Parc des Princes pitch. The Premier League champions' catastrophic late 2024 form appears to be behind them - City are W4-D1-L0 from their last five games in all competitions, and have scored 20 goals in their last four matches.

The array of reliable attacking talent at manager Pep Guardiola's disposal hands the visitors a potentially decisive advantage. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku were all on target in City's 6-0 Premier League away win over Ipswich Town on Sunday, with Kevin de Bruyne operating in the no.10 position. Jack Grealish appeared as a substitute, while Bernardo Silva and Savinho's presence on the bench underlined City's attacking strength in depth.

City can also call upon their superior collective attacking 'muscle memory'. Unlike PSG's experimental, somewhat confused forward line, City's has years of experience of performing effectively and decisively against the finest opposition. The City front players' know-how could make all the difference here.

Draw No Bet our top pick

How to make City pay? If you are confident of a City victory, back the visitors at the generous odds mentioned above. But there are several worthy alternatives.

City on the Draw No Bet market on the Sportsbook is available at 10/111.91. With this selection, you would win if City collect all three points, and your stakes would be returned if the game ends all-square.

Manchester City 0 Asian Handicap - available at odds of around 2.0521/20 - is effectively the same bet on the Exchange. Or, you could support City with a 0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap start. With this selection - available at around 1.84/5 - you will make a small profit if the game ends in a draw, and profit with your full stakes if City win.

Click here for a guide to using the Exchange

Recommended Bet Back Manchester City Draw No Bet SBK

10/11

Fabian Ruiz the danger man

For those looking for a props bet on the game, consider Fabian Ruiz in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target market. The Spain and PSG midfielder often gets into more advanced positions for his club than he does for his country. That was apparent as he swept home PSG's equaliser from 12 yards out in their 2-1 win at Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

It is also worth noting that Euro 2024 winner Ruiz has managed at least one shot on target in three of the four Champions League games he has started so far this season. On that basis, the odds of 6/42.50 on him currently available on the Sportsbook are well worth taking.