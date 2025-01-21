Slovan Bratislava v Stuttgart: Back a big away win
The Champions League is already over for the home side and Tobias Gourlay doesn't expect them to put up much of a fight tonight

Hosts lost 6/6 in the Champions League

Visitors won 3/3 in 2025

Back Stuttgart to cruise home

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!
Slovan Bratislava v Stuttgart
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on TNT Sports Extra)
In Spain last night, Villarreal were four up at the half, then shut the game down. They beat Mallorca 4-0 to leave us short on one side of our BTTS bet.
We're stepping up to the Champions League, where there could be a similarly one-sided outcome as Stuttgart travel to Slovan Bratislava...
The visitors are heavy favourites to beat hosts who have lost every game in the competition so far and are already eliminated. Rust could be another issue for the Slovak outfit - a winter break in their domestic action means they haven't played a competitive game for more than a month.
Vladimir Weiss's men have conceded 21 times across six CL outings so far. Their home results to date read 0-4, 1-4 and 2-3.
Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have started 2025 with three straight wins in the Bundesliga. They are W2-D1-L3 in this competition and need a win to climb the table. They signed off for Christmas from this competition with a 5-1 thrashing of Young Boys. That was in Germany, but with today's hosts looking so shaky at the back, we'll take them to notch another comfortable win on the road.
Now read another Champions League Bet of the Day here!
Recommended bets



