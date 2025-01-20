Football Bet of the Day: Back Mallorca to make their mark on the mainland

Faves Villarreal conceded in 8/9 at home

Mallorca netted in 6/8 away

Back BTTS



Villarreal v Mallorca

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

They made Kev sweat, but Sassuolo got the job done for him in Italy yesterday. Despite conceding twice in the opening 11 minutes, they beat Sudtirol 5-3 to extend Kev's profit on the week.

We start in Spain, where the Monday night game in La Liga brings sixth-placed Mallorca to the mainland for a meeting with the team one place above them in the table. Villarreal are odds-on favourites, but we fancy the visitors can at least nick a goal at El Madrigal...

Villarreal have conceded more goals than anyone else in the current top 12. On their own patch, the Yellow Submarine have leaked 17 times in nine appearances - that's more than anyone else in the whole of La Liga. Luckily, they've been scoring regularly themselves. Both teams have scored in 8/9, including all four previous encounters with top-10 sides.

Mallorca are W5-D0-L4 on the road. They've managed only a couple of clean sheets - both against teams now in the bottom six - so we'd expect them to concede in this one. At the other end, they've netted on six of their most recent eight road trips, so we'll take the even money about BTTS landing tonight.