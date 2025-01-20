Monday Football Tips: Foul your way to profit with 5/1 Bet Builder
Two of the Premier League's top-fouling teams meet on Monday night and our football props column has a related 5/1 Bet Builder for you...
-
Two of the league's top three foulers meet on Monday
-
Caicedo, Jackson and Gomes all look value calls
-
Back three-legged fouls-based Bet Builder at 5/16.00
-
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!
Chelsea v Wolves
Monday 20 January, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
I'm going down the fouls road for Monday Night Football this week.
The reason is pretty clear. We've got two of the top three when it comes to fouls committed in this season's Premier League and, in addition, Chelsea sit fourth in terms of fouls drawn.
Leg 1: Moises Caicedo to commit 2+ fouls
Of particular interest is the battle in the middle of the park where Moises Caicedo is set to come up against Joao Gomes.
Caicedo has now committed 2+ fouls in 13 of his last 16 games in the Premier League and so I'm happy to back him at 8/111.73 for a repeat.
Leg 2: Joao Gomes to be fouled 1+ time
It's also interesting to note that one of Wolves' most-fouled players - Gomes - will be operating in that area. Gomes has been fouled in 12 of his last 15 starts.
Put the two bets together and the double pays around 13/102.30.
Leg 3: Nicolas Jackson to commit 2+ fouls
That looks more than fair but to boost the price, I'm going to add another value leg and that's Nicolas Jackson to commit 2+ fouls.
The Chelsea striker does put himself about and that's reflected in the data which shows he's committed at least two fouls in seven of his last 11 starts for the Blues.
I'm therefore rather surprised that odds of 15/82.88 are available in this market.
The Bet Builder treble pays just under 5/16.00.
For those seeking something bigger, I did also consider Cole Palmer for an assist.
The England star sits third in the expected assists table behind Bukayo Saka and Mo Salah with his figure of 9.03 outperforming his actual number of assists (6).
Wolves have conceded a league-high 48 goals so far, including 25 away in just 11 games.
The arrival of new boss Vitor Pereira did see an immediate upturn but it's beginning to look like it might have only been temporary - the Old Gold have conceded eight times in their last three league games.
In short, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea hit multiple goals here and if that's the case, then Palmer may well be assisting.
The problem is, at just 2/13.00, I'm not seeing any particular value in the price.
The other legs do look overpriced though so I'll stick with the treble which would be a great way to start the week.
More Chelsea v Wolves: Read Dave Tindall's in-depth preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 186pts
Returned: 202.65pts
2024/25 P/L: +16.65pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Back the Cherries at 11/10
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Man City FA Cup tips: Pep's men the bet at 5/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Tottenham: Back Diaz to fire Reds to title glory
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 30/1 Goalscorer in the FA Cup semi final