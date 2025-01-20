Monday Football Tips: Foul your way to profit with 5/1 Bet Builder

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Chelsea v Wolves

Monday 20 January, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

I'm going down the fouls road for Monday Night Football this week.

The reason is pretty clear. We've got two of the top three when it comes to fouls committed in this season's Premier League and, in addition, Chelsea sit fourth in terms of fouls drawn.

Of particular interest is the battle in the middle of the park where Moises Caicedo is set to come up against Joao Gomes.

Caicedo has now committed 2+ fouls in 13 of his last 16 games in the Premier League and so I'm happy to back him at 8/111.73 for a repeat.

It's also interesting to note that one of Wolves' most-fouled players - Gomes - will be operating in that area. Gomes has been fouled in 12 of his last 15 starts.

Put the two bets together and the double pays around 13/102.30.

That looks more than fair but to boost the price, I'm going to add another value leg and that's Nicolas Jackson to commit 2+ fouls.

The Chelsea striker does put himself about and that's reflected in the data which shows he's committed at least two fouls in seven of his last 11 starts for the Blues.

I'm therefore rather surprised that odds of 15/82.88 are available in this market.

The Bet Builder treble pays just under 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Caicedo & Jackson to commit 2+ fouls and J Gomes to be fouled 1+ time SBK 5/1

For those seeking something bigger, I did also consider Cole Palmer for an assist.

The England star sits third in the expected assists table behind Bukayo Saka and Mo Salah with his figure of 9.03 outperforming his actual number of assists (6).

Wolves have conceded a league-high 48 goals so far, including 25 away in just 11 games.

The arrival of new boss Vitor Pereira did see an immediate upturn but it's beginning to look like it might have only been temporary - the Old Gold have conceded eight times in their last three league games.

In short, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea hit multiple goals here and if that's the case, then Palmer may well be assisting.

The problem is, at just 2/13.00, I'm not seeing any particular value in the price.

The other legs do look overpriced though so I'll stick with the treble which would be a great way to start the week.