Fulham v Manchester United: Cottagers to avoid defeat in 8/5 Bet Builder

Fulham v Manchester United

Sunday 26 January, 19:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Silva and Fulham consistently impressing

There was a time when Fulham would be seen as natural relegation battlers in each and every season, but under the smart guidance of Marco Silva, the Cottagers are now setting their sights higher. The West London side already has 33 points on the board, and although the battle for European football looks like it will be incredibly fierce, FFC are at least in the mix.

Silva's men have lost just five times in the top division this term, and some of their results against the big hitters have really caught the eye. They have won at Chelsea, drawn at Liverpool, held Arsenal at Craven Cottage, and they have managed victories against high-flying Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Fulham haven't always been able to say they recruit smartly in the Shahid Khan era, but in the summer they brought in Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, Burnley's midfield stopper Sander Berge and Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen. All three have been big hits. Given Berge's form, the loss of Joao Palhinha to Bayern hasn't really been felt.

Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete are both expected to miss this one with injury.

Amorim hails small step in the right direction

When you're a new coach trying to win hearts and minds, dramatic victories do you no harm. Bruno Fernandes' last-gasp volley on Thursday night gave United a 2-1 Europa League victory over Rangers, and it was a result that lifted the mood after last Sunday's debacle against Brighton. Ruben Amorim had floated the idea that this was the worst ever Manchester United team after that defeat, a dig that sparked debate and sparked a reaction.

Alejandro Garnacho - linked strongly with moves to Chelsea and Napoli - certainly didn't play like a man who either wants to leave or doesn't fit the system. He was a menace to Rangers, having five shots, two of which were on target.

However, it is consistency that United lack, and even in victory, Amorim called for more control and more of a clinical edge in front of goal. United have won just seven of their 22 Premier League games, so no-one should be popping the champagne just yet. It's notable that United raised their game for recent competitive trips to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but under Amorim they have had some awful displays against Wolves, Southampton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all still on the sidelines. It remains to be seen whether Garnacho will keep his place after such a lively display.

Ugarte fouls part of three-leg Bet Builder

I'll start an 8/52.60 Bet Builder with backing Fulham to either win or draw the match. The Cottagers have a strong home record, with just two defeats. If you go back further, they have lost just seven of their last 25 home matches in the top division. United put quite a lot into Thursday's clash with Rangers, and they have won just three of their last 16 away games in the Premier League. One of those was at hapless Southampton.

Next, I'll focus on United midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan is an unashamed tackling machine, and has committed two fouls or more in six of his 11 Premier League starts since joining United.

Finally, I'll back the United keeper (probably Andre Onana, despite his patchy recent form) to make two saves or more. I expect Fulham to make some chances here, and Onana has had to make at least two saves in 16 of his 22 Premier League matches this season. Since Ruben Amorim took up the coaching reins, the figure is nine out of 11.

It's also worth noting that Fulham have had 105 shots on target in the PL this term, the joint-ninth best record.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham/Draw, Ugarte to commit 2+ fouls and Man Utd GK to make 2+ saves @ SBK 8/5

Fulham's flyer to be targeted

Antonee Robinson is having an incredible season for Fulham, and the US international left-back has delivered a stunning nine assists in the league this term. As a result of this attacking quality, the speedster is starting to be seriously targeted by opposition defences.

Robinson has been fouled once or more in ten of his last 12 league games. That's a big change, because he was fouled in just one of his first ten. That says to me that teams are trying to stop him from getting into good crossing positions, but the market hasn't yet caught up.

We can back Robinson to be fouled at a hefty 5/61.84 on the Sportsbook, and if you want to back him to be fouled twice or more (which has happened in three of his last six league games), that price jumps to 4/15.00.