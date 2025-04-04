Football Bet of the Day: Back plenty of goals in Portugal
Expect Estoril to entertain you tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
AVS scored in 5/6 at home
-
Estoril netted 13 in 6 away
-
Back +2.5 Goals
AVS Futebol SAD v Estoril Praia
Friday 20:15
In Switzerland last night, Basel beat Grasshoppers 2-1 to land our BTTS bet.
We're returning to Portugal today for the Friday-night game from the Primeira Liga.
AVS are in a relegation battle at the bottom of the table, while Estoril are more comfortably placed in ninth with a neat W9-D9-L9 record. The Match Odds market can barely split them, but it's goals we're hoping to manifest...
Rui Ferreira's hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine at Estadio do CD Aves. Despite winning just one of those games, they've scored at least once in five of the last six, with 2/3 delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Ian Cathro's Estoril have only won three times on the road all season, each win coming in a brief golden spell back in January. The travelling Canaries have scored regularly, however. They've netted 13 in 6 recently. At the other end, they're 11 away days without a clean sheet, so even AVS can get in on the action tonight.
At an odds-against price, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land for tenth time in just 12 Estoril away matches.
Recommended bets
-
