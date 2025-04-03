Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Basel

Basel conceded in 7/8 at home

Visitors netted in 7 straight on the road

Back BTTS



Basel v Grasshoppers

Thursday 19:30

In Portugal last night, Benfica hit three, but they conceded twice along the way to leave us on the wrong side of the Asian Handicap.

We're back to Switzerland today for the Super League game between second-top Basel and second-bottom Grasshoppers. The hosts are big favourites, of course, but we reckon both sides can trouble the scorers in this one...

Basel are W8-D2-L4 on their own patch this season. However, Fabio Celestini's men have conceded in seven of their last eight appearances at St Jakob Park.

Grasshoppers have scored on all six of their league visits to Basel since 2021. This season, they are W3-D4-L7 on the road, but that record is much improved since they have lost just one of their last seven away from home.

Tomas Oral's men have scored in all seven of those recent outings and we're ready to back them to score again tonight and help deliver on a BTTS bet.