Football Bet of the Day: Back Benfica to win big

Benfica won 12/13 at home

Farense lost 3/3 vs top 4 sides so far

Back a comfortable home win



Benfica v Farense

Wednesday 20:15 (Live on Triller TV)

In Switzerland yesterday, Lugano won 2-0 to take down our bet against them.

We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between second-top Benfica and second-bottom Farense. If they win, the hosts will go level on points with leaders Sporting - and we fancy them to get the result they want.

Bruno Lage's Benfica have won 12/13 league games at the Estadio da Luz this term. In three of those 12 wins, the margin of victory was just a single goal. In all of the other nine wins, the victory margin was at least three goals. When Benfica win comfortably this season, they tend to win very comfortably.

Farense are W1-D7-L5 on the road this season, but they have struggled against Portugal's very best. The Lions have lost all three of the away games they've played at the teams alongside Benfica in the top four. Up against an imperious home outfit tonight, we'd expect them to fold and take a punt on Benfica to hit a three-goal winning margin, just like they have been all season.

Recommended Bet Back Benfica -2.5 on the Asian Handicap EXC 2.2

