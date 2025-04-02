The Daily Acca: Reds to bring home this short-priced treble

Feel-good factor to carry Newcastle to victory

Palace to win again on the road

Reds to get their Merseyside revenge

Newcastle return to action following their triumphant Carabao Cup win, and with the St James' faithful behind them, I just can't see them not beating Brentford this evening.

Eddie Howe's men are still right in the hunt for Champions League football next season, so they won't want to be dropping any more silly points like they have done here on occasion this year.

They looked good for the most part in their latest home league fixture - beating Nottingham Forest - and while the Bees are on a roll at present, their last five away games were pretty good fixtures.

Crystal Palace are flying high following a slow start to the campaign, and with Oliver Glasner's team having won their last six in all competitions, they should have no issue in beating Southampton at St Mary's.

The hosts are bottom of the table with just nine points all season, and just to highlight how bad they have been, Leicester are eight points better-off than them.

The Eagles haven't dropped a single point on the road in 2025, and they have also won both of their FA Cup away ties too.

There was drama at Goodison Park when Liverpool and Everton met in the Merseyside derby in February, and following that draw, it looked like Arsenal could have been back in the title race.

Things look much different now as the Reds are nine points clear, with this game in hand. Arne Slot's side have suffered some cup disappointment in the interim, but they have been motoring in the league.

Everton have been very hard to beat under David Moyes, but their record at Anfield has been historically poor, and I can't see them coping with a Liverpool side that are marching towards the league title.