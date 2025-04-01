Football Bet of the Day: Back a Swiss miss for Lugano

Hosts unbeaten in 5 at home

Visitors won 2/11 away

Back home side on Asian Handicap



Yverdon-Sport v Lugano

Tuesday 19:30

In Spain last night, Celta Vigo drew 1-1 with Las Palmas to leave us short on the Celta Vigo side of our bet.

We're in Switzerland today for the Super League game between tenth-placed Yverdon-Sport and fifth-placed Lugano.

Lugano are coming to Stade Municipal as something close to even-money favourites, but we're not so confident they'll be taking three points away with them...

The visitors are an overall W4-D3-L6 on their travels this season, but they have won on just two of their last 11 away days. During that run, they have already come here to the Stade Municipal and lost 2-0.

Yverdon-Sport are currently unbeaten in five games on their own patch. Paolo Tramezzani's men have won three of those games and secured a pair of draws with sides now in the top three. We'll back them to grab at least a point from today's encounter.