Football Bet of the Day: Back hosts for victory in Vigo

Marcos Alonso of Celta Vigo
Marcos Alonso has been on penalties for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are odds-on favourites in La Liga tonight, but Tobias Gourlay thinks their clean sheet is in jeopardy

  • Celta won 9/10 hosting non-top four teams

  • Las Palmas netted in 6/9 away defeats

  • Back Celta to win & BTTS

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas
Monday 20:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Spain yesterday, Athletic and Osasuna played out a goalless draw. But Kev finishes the week in profit and we're sticking in Spain...

Europe-chasing Celta Vigo host relegation-threatened Las Palmas in tonight's La Liga game. Celta won this fixture 4-1 last season and a similar result could be on the cards today.

This season, Claudio Giraldez's hosts are an outstanding W9-D1-L0 at Balaidos playing teams from outside the current top four. Four of those wins have come against teams now alongside Las Palmas in the bottom four. In all four games, Celta got the result but failed to claim a clean sheet.

Las Palmas are on a cold streak. They've take one point from 15 away from home recently - and the point came at rock-bottom Valladolid. But the islanders at least look capable of scoring tonight. Diego Martinez's men have netted in 6/9 away defeats so far this season, so we'll take a punt on them to score in another loss this evening.

Back Celta Vigo to win & BTTS

EXC3.7

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

