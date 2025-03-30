Football Bet of the Day: Basque in the glory of a BTTS bet

Both teams have seen a BTTS bet land in 18 of 28 La Liga games

Osasuna usually good for a goal in top flight

BTTS surprisingly odds-against

Athletic Club v Osasuna

Sunday 30 March, 16:30

Live on La Liga TV

They made us wait for it, but Roma delivered with ten minutes left for us against Lecce last night, and Artem Dovbyk grabbed the only goal of the game. We're guaranteed a profit for the week, and we'll look to move further into the black with a wager from Osasuna's trip to face Athletic Club.

Osasuna lost 3-0 at Barcelona in midweek, but it's worth nothing that the Pamplona side have scored in 21 of their 28 La Liga games this term. A BTTS bet has landed in 18 of those 28 outings in the top flight.

While Osasuna are approaching mid-table safety, Athletic Club are on course for a glorious end to the campaign. They have reached the Europa League quarter-finals (the final will be in Bilbao) and they are well on course to qualify for the Champions League, as the Basque side are a healthy fourth in the standings.

Athletic have seen a BTTS bet land in 18 of their 28 La Liga games, and while they are incredibly strong at San Mames, they have actually only managed three clean sheets in their last ten competitive home matches. We can usually rely on Ernesto Valverde's men to score though - they have netted in all but three of their home matches this term.

Given the stats in favour of a BTTS bet, I'm pleasantly surprised to see it trading at a hefty 2.265/4, so I'm more than happy to pull the trigger at that price.